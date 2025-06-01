Your weekly horoscope from June 02 – June 08, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from June 02 – June 08, 2025, below.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
As Venus picks up an earthy Taurus vibe, creating more balance, particularly around your home and family, might become your mission. An urge to entertain might also strike, while for creatives, decorating projects and old-school crafts could reel you in. Why not pass on a few skills … or master some new ones?
Lucky gemstone: Opal
Aries
March 21 – April 20
They don’t call you the Ram for nothing! Your determination to push through plans is impressive, but on the downside, your grand ideas could stretch the budget. If you’ve been feeling restless lately, perhaps it’s time to set yourself a winter challenge? Anything that gets the adrenaline pumping should do the trick.
Lucky numbers: 8, 14, 19, 23, 30, 34
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Your confident manner should attract more luck and support through winter, so believe in yourself and reach for those dreams. The positive vibes should filter into your personal life too: for couples, a romantic gesture might enrich your relationship, while for singles, a casual encounter could send sparks flying.
Lucky colour: Orange
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
You’ve got energy to burn this month, so start making plans… the more active and social, the better. But it’s not just about surface chit-chat. People who enter your orbit through winter could connect on an unusually deep level. And as you open your heart, friends and loved ones are likely to mirror your honesty.
Lucky numbers: 2, 11, 13, 25, 26, 36
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Whoa there, Leo. You might be spoiled for choice this month, but don’t run yourself ragged, for simplicity is your magic key. Bonds with friends and colleagues might grow over this socially-charged period – just take it easy on the lunches and after-work nibblies, or your waistline might end up footing the bill.
Lucky numbers: 9, 16, 24, 31, 39, 42
Libra
September 23 – October 23
You’re the zodiac’s diplomat, so let that natural charm shine brightly. Not only is your attention to detail impressive right now, but Mercury is strengthening your communication skills. Winter’s expansive stars could present you with an array of options, so write a ‘wish-list’ to pin down exactly what you want.
Lucky flowers: Orchids
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
‘The more the merrier’ might suit as your winter mantra. Your entertaining skills are in for a workout, but first, get yourself organised. Clear-outs should prove productive, while for couples, conversations could lead to breakthroughs. Why not plan some private time with your partner for a good heart-to-heart?
Lucky symbol: Orange butterfly
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Prepare to spread your wings! As your social side launches into full flight, parties and shared pursuits should lift your spirits sky high; you might even find yourself organising a group holiday or special event. Why not rope in a few friends or colleagues to join a winter fitness drive … lunchtime walks, anyone?
Lucky symbol: Gold star
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Let the spending begin! Even if you’re normally frugal, the next few weeks could give your bank account a workout. Home or family-related costs could add up, and with luxury-loving Venus spinning into your sign, only the best will do. An opportunity may be tempting, but if you feel uncertain, take your time.
Lucky crystal: Clear quartz
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Keep an open mind, Virgo. Differing attitudes or priorities could come into sharp focus this week, or an important decision might finally be made. At work, these proactive stars should give your assertive side a helpful leg-up, while on the financial front, a cost-cutting drive might save you a small fortune.
Lucky gemstone: Golden topaz
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Searching for stress relief? Balance your hard work with plenty of play. Food festivals and cultural events should set the scene for fun, and with Venus spinning into your passion sphere, things could turn romantic. A new pastime could draw some fascinating people into your world, so get out there and circulate.
Lucky crystal: Smoky quartz
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Even small efforts should pay off this month, so as they say, ‘just do it!’. With the sun powering up your energy levels, leap into something you’ve been thinking about for ages. Someone you meet over the weekend could have a powerful effect on your outlook, channeling almost karmic connections.
Lucky numbers: 3, 6, 10, 22, 31, 33