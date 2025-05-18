New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from May 19 – May 25, 2025, below.
May 19 – 25, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Rumours may be swirling, but rather than get swept up in the drama, step back. Actions taken under these over-the-top stars might be more impulsive than inspired. Instead, start dreaming up some creative ideas for your home, or dust off some old games. As they say, the family that plays together, stays together.
Lucky gemstone: Blue topaz
Aries
March 21 – April 20
As they say, laughter is the best therapy, so if you’re feeling stressed, touch base with some fun-loving friends or catch a good comedy. With Mars firing up that competitive streak, games and sporting events might also appeal, and not just as a spectator. These go-getter stars could turn you into a winner.
Lucky colours: Red or purple
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
It’s all about setting boundaries, Cancer. People may be seeking your advice, but try not to take on everyone’s problems (especially unsolvable ones). If you feel weighed down, step back and focus on unwinding. Life is about to get bigger and busier for you, so take a breather while you can!
Lucky numbers: 9, 12, 18, 23, 39, 40
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Finding it hard to sit still? With Mars revving you up, throw some of that excess energy into a fitness kick or start planning your next adventure. As the sun shimmies into your sign, everything should begin to look brighter, and best of all, that fresh spring in your step should attract luck and positive energy.
Lucky crystal: Clear quartz
Leo
July 24 – August 23
The stars are turning you into a team player! Group endeavours should bring out your best this month, with working bees or shared projects producing good results. With Mars energising your sign, that inner confidence is shining through. Just don’t take on too much: let others carry some of the load.
Lucky plant: Orchid
Libra
September 23 – October 23
Your fantasy world could eclipse reality this week, with dreams of romance or faraway places consuming your thoughts. If you can’t actually get away, lose yourself in an escapist book, then look for ways to inject more variety into things. Hiking might appeal, along with Zen pursuits like yoga and Tai Chi.
Lucky flowers: Poppies
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
With communication lines buzzing, get talking about the big issues, especially family or money matters. If mess at home has been driving you nuts, a cleaning bee might beckon, but be warned: it could pave the way for a major decorating spree. If your finances need a top-up, why not offload some unused items?
Lucky numbers: 7, 15, 23, 25, 39, 42
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
As the sun spins into your pleasure sector, a series of catch-ups and cultural events should rekindle that fun-loving streak, and for singles, a dash of romance might be icing on the cake. Best of all, these expansive stars might open your eyes to new ways of living. If you’ve been stuck in a rut, it’s time to step out!
Lucky crystal: Selenite
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
You’re full of smart ideas this month, not just moneywise, but on the home and family fronts too. Exciting opportunities are heading your way, but first, reassess your long-term goals and get yourself (and your loved ones!) organised. Perhaps it’s time to create a little study nook or update your home computer?
Lucky gemstone: Emerald
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Your thinking is bordering on visionary this week, so write down those ideas. When it comes to health and financial strategies, you’ll be amazed at what you dream up. Some Virgos might discover a talent for buying and selling over winter, while at work, your energy and enthusiasm could prove contagious.
Lucky numbers: 3, 14, 19, 25, 30, 32
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
As the planets speed up, a dream could come within reach. An exciting offer might hit the table, or someone’s helping hand could lift your spirits. There’s progress on the relationship front, too, with Mercury letting couples connect on an unusually honest level. Romance can blossom under stars like these.
Lucky numbers: 1, 8, 14, 20, 31, 37
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Room for improvement? Changes made through winter could usher you into a healthier, more chilled-out phase; some Goats might even experiment with new foods or therapies. Saturday’s houseproud stars might whip up a flurry of activity, but if you’re on a tight budget, watch those homewares stores.
Lucky sign: Ladybird