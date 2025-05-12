Your weekly horoscope from 12 – 18 May, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from May 12 – May 18, 2025, below.
May 12 – May 18, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
If you’ve been battling to find balance, this week’s full moon could tip the scales. Trust your instincts, then make any necessary changes. Visitors or home improvements could add to the busyness, but with Uranus stirring things up, nothing will go quite as planned. Keep that fridge stocked!
Lucky Symbol: Blue Butterfly
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Almost magnetically, drama is gravitating towards you – but as deeper feelings are revealed, you might discover why someone’s been acting so strangely. As Mercury settles into your money zone, your spending could come under review. Sleep on big decisions, and remember, the best things in life are free.
Lucky Numbers: 8, 19, 27, 29, 31, 35
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Anything out-of-the-ordinary will reel you in this month, so grab some adventurous friends and inject some fun into things; if food or music is in the mix, all the better. On the financial front, a bonus or injection of cash could prove timely, but if an expensive purchase is in the pipeline, research things carefully.
Lucky Gemstone: Natural pearl
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Your positive attitude should prove inspirational this month, so don’t hold back. With Mars soaking up a confident Leo vibe, initiative in many areas will increase; you might step into a leadership role. Just watch out for someone who could have a hidden agenda. As they say, actions speak louder than words.
Lucky Numbers: 2, 7, 17, 20, 34, 39
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Balancing that restless streak with your responsible side can be tricky. If you’ve been feeling hemmed in, this week’s full moon might prompt a reappraisal, but don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, as they say. Exercise should keep you feeling grounded, along with earthy pursuits like cooking and gardening.
Lucky Numbers: 2, 8, 11, 28, 31, 33
Libra
September 23 – October 23
Your optimism is set to high this month, but don’t go over the top. Take care on the money front, especially around gambling or get-rich-quick schemes, and think carefully before making loans. If you’ve been feeling restless, a friend’s experience might inspire you to follow suite. Pop a citrine in your purse for luck!
Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 19, 21, 34, 41
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
If you’re not spending money right now, you’re probably hatching plans to make it. This week could bring an epiphany, but don’t rush into anything that’s not rock solid. In the meantime, why not repot a few plants or repurpose something that’s seen better days? Getting your hands dirty should feel therapeutic.
Lucky Symbol: 1111
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Someone’s indecision or erratic behavior might see you venting steam, but these turbocharged stars should work in positive ways as well. Mars is demanding action this month, so whether it’s launching exercise kicks or implementing overdue changes, get cracking. Just don’t expect everyone to share your drive.
Lucky Crystal: Golden topaz
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Something been niggling? A surge of positive energy is infusing your chart, but to feel the full effects, you may need to get something off your chest. Counterbalance the stress with a spot of pampering, then plan a long lunch with friends. And listen out for an interesting holiday idea … it might be just what you need.
Lucky Colour: Silvery blue
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Your world is expanding, Virgo. This week’s full moon could stir up deep feelings, but the intensity might reignite a dream from your past. As the sun approaches your chart’s pinnacle, write a ‘wish-list’ or set some goals for the future. With Pluto ramping up your determination, things could progress quickly.
Lucky Flowers: Red roses
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Mixed feelings? Mercury is stimulating your social streak, but your reflective side is also seeking sustenance. At times, the push-pull effect could feel confusing, but the cosmos is encouraging you to rebalance your life. Be selective about who and what you take on this month, and make time for the things you love.
Lucky Symbol: Snake
Capicorn
December 22 – January 20
Pay attention to those big ideas! With Mars stimulating your finances, they might turn into money-spinners down the track. Things could get busy this month, but don’t let your fitness fall into a heap. Why not invest in some good walking shoes or try a few Zumba classes? The trick is to combine fitness with fun.
Lucky Numbers: 1, 15, 23, 29, 39, 44