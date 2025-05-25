New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from May 26 – June 01, 2025, below.
May 26 – June 01, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
The weather may be cooling down, but your creative side is heating up. It’s all about self-expression this month, so start searching for an outlet: dancing, drawing, or even a spot of acting all fit nicely. Romance can flourish under expansive stars like these, so if you’re looking for love, ask a friend to play cupid.
Lucky numbers: 6, 14, 23, 26, 30, 42
Aries
March 21 – April 20
You’re ever too old to learn! Workshops and special interest courses could open your eyes to new worlds through winter, or a talent for cards or trivia might impress all. These energetic stars could rev things up on the fitness front, too, and with Saturn boosting your resolve, the results might speak for themselves.
Lucky colour: Red
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Ready to put on your therapist’s hat? People are being drawn to you like a beacon, and your advice will be sought out (just be sure you can keep a secret). For couples, these insightful stars might lift the lid on an underlying problem, while for singles, connections formed now may be deep and almost instant.
Lucky flowers: Red roses
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Prepare for celebrations! It might be a personal victory or a goal kicked at work, but whatever the case, your planning and perseverance are paying off. A social weekend is written in the stars, and happily, the fun should be close to home. If you’ve fallen into a fashion rut, why not grab some new accessories?
Lucky symbol: Orange butterfly
Leo
July 24 – August 23
As your popularity soars, you may find people falling over themselves to please you. An interesting offer, possibly involving a job, might get you thinking, while on the family front, someone’s news could set off celebrations. Singles, if a chatty, confident person enters your sphere this week, it might be fate.
Lucky gemstone: Diamond
Libra
September 23 – October 23
Searching for more balance or satisfaction? With Jupiter approaching your chart’s pinnacle, that restless streak is only going to grow stronger, so take a good look at what is and isn’t working, then set some goals. For many, this week will be spent turning chaos into order, but what a load off your shoulders.
Lucky numbers: 6, 10, 12, 29, 32, 38
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Your home sector is buzzing, Pisces. Whether it’s a run of repairs or a stream of visitors, your doorbell is in for a workout; you might even be talked into throwing a party. Adding to the excitement, something you’ve been dreaming about could come within reach. Make a wish under the midweek new moon!
Lucky crystal: Larimar (dolphin stone)
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Socially, things are buzzing, so stop pushing so hard and let your hair down. Conversations may be more intense than expected, but connections will grow as people open up. Singles should take up an invitation to head out with friends, while couples might find themselves entering a more positive, united phase.
Lucky numbers: 2, 15, 16, 22, 37, 39
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
You can breathe easy, Taurus. A situation that’s been creating stress should begin to fade into the background this week, while at home, a tricky decision might finally be made. There are positive signs on the money front too, with midweek meetings or strategy sessions conjuring up some exciting ideas.
Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 19, 23, 27, 31
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
It’s time to explore your options, Virgo. This week’s new moon is prompting some important discussions, both on a personal and professional level; you might even be offered a new job. If your head’s spinning, balance things out with plenty of physical activity or immerse yourself in nature and beauty.
Lucky plant: Magnolia
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Your finances are catching the spotlight, and for most Scorpions, that spells good news. A small windfall or payout might boost your bank balance, or a clever idea could turn you into an entrepreneur. If you’ve been tired or run down, these transformational stars could mark a turning point. It’s time for action!
Lucky crystal: Golden citrine
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
As they say, just do it! With Mercury boosting your energy levels, making changes should be a cinch this month. Fitness kicks should get off to a flying start, and as a bonus, you might have more fun than expected. Your enthusiasm might also flow into the workplace, so don’t be shy: put those ideas forward.
Lucky flowers: Red roses