New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from June 16 to June 21, 2025, below.
June 16 – June 22, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Been feeling stressed or below par? Answers are heading your way, so book a few appointments and ask loads of questions. If finances have been creating headaches, these practical steps could see you switching strategies, while at home, new routines might lighten your load. Why not draw up a roster?
Lucky numbers: 9, 18, 26, 28, 34, 39
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Little luxuries might be hard to resist this month, but as Saturn settles into your sign, your knack for saving money and striking deals could prove impressive. If you’re sitting on a good idea, have a chat with the boss or run it past a friend. And if improving your fitness is a goal, draw up a schedule and go for it.
Lucky crystal: Black tourmaline
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Cosmic calm is heading your way. After a frustrating few weeks (or months!), a loved one might finally see sense, or a work-related problem could get sorted. With the sun cruising into your sign on Saturday, it’s time to enjoy a few little indulgences. A delicious lunch or a good show might set the ball rolling.
Lucky gemstone: Turquoise
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Lightbulb moments await! If a money matter has been troubling you, listen out for some helpful advice or an offer you can’t knock back. As Mars taps into your practical streak, an interest in upcycling or restoration could turn you into a DIY Queen, while for creatives, new colours or art might get you excited.
Lucky symbol: Blue butterfly
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Finding it hard to switch off? Channel your mental energy into a creative project, or download a good relaxation app. Recent events may have left you with a decision to ponder, but as you unwind, some exciting new dreams could take shape. Your talent for spotting trends could prove profitable this winter.
Lucky colour: Gold (of course!)
Libra
September 23 – October 23
Change is inevitable this winter, so rather than fight it, run with it. Launch a health kick, ditch a bad habit, or take up a new position at work. Your money zone is beginning to glow, and thanks to Venus, a gift or cash bonus could put travel plans back on the agenda. Make a wish before next week’s new moon!
Lucky numbers: 3, 15, 19, 29, 38, 40
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Good things are heading your way; in fact, a gift or small windfall could make for an extra-special week. Winter’s sentimental starscape could bring a stream of catch-ups and reunions, and best of all, a loved one’s news might take a load off your shoulders. If you’re looking for romance, be sure to circulate!
Lucky crystal: Selenite tower
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Your advice or sympathy might be in demand, but don’t let yourself be overwhelmed by other people’s problems. If you’ve got enough on your plate already, set some clear boundaries. On the financial front, an inventive way to save money or boost cash flow might be worth pursuing. Start researching!
Lucky numbers: 8, 11, 21, 27, 30, 32
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
As Jupiter awakens your curiosity, an urge to expand your world could take hold. At the very least, organise a few extra daytrips, or if an unusual topic has caught your eye lately, delve in a little deeper. Interests that take hold through winter could blossom into full-blown passions. You’re never too old to learn!
Lucky numbers: 5, 12, 17, 23, 28, 33
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
The pace is picking up, Virgo. With Mars on your centre stage, you’re probably feeling spoiled for choice – just don’t take on too much. An offer or opportunity may prove tempting, but weigh up the pros and cons carefully. Resist the urge to be a ‘people pleaser’ this month, and do what makes YOU happy.
Lucky crystal: Rose quartz heart
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
It’s time to follow your heart, not your head. Some Scorpions could rekindle a passion for learning or traveling this month, while others might join forces with a like-minded group. Couples might also benefit from these heart-charged stars: a winter escape might be just what the good doctor ordered.
Lucky plant: Rosemary
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Life may feel busy, but your efforts should pay off in spades. At work, trust your instincts and push for something you believe in. With Venus boosting your popularity, your social diary should fill up fast. Things could move quickly on the dating scene, while couples might rediscover that old playful streak.
Lucky gemstone: Ruby