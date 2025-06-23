New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from June 23 to June 29, 2025, below.
June 23 – June 29, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Been feeling below par? It’s time to make a few changes. An annoying health issue might improve virtually overnight, while on the fitness front, new routines could inspire others to follow suit. There’s a dash of glamour in store too: a party or special event might give you the perfect excuse to dress up.
Lucky colour: Golden yellow
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Aries, you’re a woman on a mission! Repairs or renovations might turn you into a DIY queen, or a cost-cutting drive could see you hitting the hardware store. Adding to the action, Mars is revving things up on the fitness front. With Saturn boosting your discipline and determination, new regimes might stick.
Lucky numbers: 3, 15, 21, 28, 30, 34
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Ready to soak up some new-moon magic? Your chart is growing luckier by the day, but with so much on offer, be selective about what you take on. Thanks to money-planet, Mercury, a small windfall might even materialise, while for business-minded Crabs, an upcoming opportunity could get you excited.
Lucky crystal: Rose quartz
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Go in positive, and things should fall into place. A complicated financial or business situation may be testing your patience, but luck is on your side. If a topic has caught your attention, start educating yourself or sign up for studies: knowledge acquired through winter might be worth its weight in gold.
Lucky numbers: 6, 11, 17, 24, 37, 40
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Your problem-solving skills are on fire, which is lucky, for a complex situation might need sorting. But with Mercury enhancing your communication skills, conversations could lead to revelations and ‘aha’ moments. Under such fertile skies, it’s not only ideas that have a chance to flourish, but love as well!
Lucky numbers: 8, 14, 19, 23, 31, 43
Libra
September 23 – October 23
Your passion and hard work could lead to breakthroughs this month, not only in the office, but on the home front too. Couples may find themselves making a big decision, while for singles, a friend’s match-making efforts might hit the mark. As Mercury races through the sky, conversations should be enlightening.
Lucky symbol: Gold star
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Embrace the power of positive thinking! A complicated situation might be testing your patience, but thanks to the new moon, solutions are close at hand. Adding to the upbeat vibe, good news could spark celebrations, while for creative types, an exciting project might take flight. Launch things off towards Friday.
Lucky crystal: Aqua Aura
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Your world is ripe with possibilities, so if you’ve been feeling restless, start making plans. An adventurous getaway might satisfy the itch, along with ‘mercurial’ pursuits like writing or podcasting. With Jupiter settling into your finance sector, learning more about stocks or investing might be a smart idea.
Lucky plant: Magnolia
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Listen out for some brilliant advice, and on the job front, some helpful leads as well. If you’ve been stuck in a rut lately, extra training might expand your options, while for creative types, art galleries and craft markets could leave you feeling inspired. If you’ve had a hankering to express yourself, just do it!
Lucky gemstone: Blue topaz
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Feel the change in the air? Don’t let fear hold you back, for fate is nudging your life into a more satisfying direction. Group endeavours should prove both fun and profitable through winter, so why not join forces with a few friends or throw yourself into a worthwhile project? You could make a real difference.
Lucky flowers: Gerberas
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
It’s onwards and upwards for you! For some Scorpions, good news could lift a heavy weight, while for others, workshops or study courses might open their eyes to new ways of living. As your networking skills power up, people will go out of their way to help you. If you need support, make it a team effort.
Lucky crystal: Smoky quartz
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
You social butterfly! Catchups should be loads of fun this month, especially for singles (someone new on the scene may feel strangely familiar). Positive energy is swirling through your horoscope, and as your spirits lift, a stressful situation should fade – or even totally vanish. Make a wish under the new moon!
Lucky numbers: 1, 7, 13, 29, 34, 40