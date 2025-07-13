New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from July 14 to July 20, 2025, below.
July 14 – July 20, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
If you’ve been feeling weighed down lately, take a good look at what is and isn’t working in your life, then prepare to make a few changes. For some, next week’s new moon will mark the end of an era, but whatever your situation, it’s time to shake things up. New routines, eating habits, health kicks … just do it!
Lucky flowers: Orchids
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Need to let off steam? Delays or feelings of uncertainty might be lifting those stress levels, but don’t hold your breath. These slow-coach stars will be hanging around for a while, so for now, try to get active. Sports, fitness kicks, or even a big clear-out at home. With guests on the way, it might be good timing.
Lucky numbers: 2, 10, 11, 19, 24, 29
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Following dreams is one thing, but are your finances up to the task? It could be travel plans about to blow the budget or a pastime that’s looking extravagant, so do some number-crunching before you commit. This weekend’s stars are made for escapism, so visit somewhere beautiful or plan a special night out.
Lucky colour: Silvery blue
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Don’t let impatience get the better of you. With Mercury shifting into reverse, sleep on big decisions and think twice before splashing out on expensive tickets or holidays, for there could be hidden strings attached. On the upside, a money-making idea could get you excited – just be sure to do your homework.
Lucky numbers: 8, 17, 21, 27, 34, 36
Leo
July 24 – August 23
It’s time to map out your next stage, so try to slow down and let your mind wander. Delays may feel frustrating, but Mercury retrogrades encourage us to go deeper, not faster. Don’t be afraid to ask for help – and don’t be afraid to backtrack on a decision either. By spring, it should be onwards and upwards.
Lucky numbers: 7, 19, 23, 29, 31, 36
Libra
September 23 – October 23
Heart-to-hearts will be hard to avoid this week, but if you’ve been holding things in, perhaps it’s time to discuss your deeper feelings? A nostalgic streak might also surface, activated by the reappearance of an old friend. If some precious jewelry has been collecting dust, why not get it cleaned or restored?
Lucky crystal: Amethyst
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
‘Girls just want to have fun,’ might suit as your winter theme song. Even at work a party atmosphere might prevail – helped along by you. Invitations should roll in thick and fast, but be selective, for your health may be unusually delicate over this busy period. If tiredness is holding you back, book a few tests.
Lucky gemstone: Moonstone
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
What a whizz you can be! Cost-saving ideas are flowing thick and fast, so take advantage: weigh up loans, then reassess all those little extras. This week’s food-focused vibe is perfect for experimenting with new cuisines, and with that travel bug nipping, exotic tastes might transport you to foreign lands.
Lucky colour: Orange
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Stay tuned for brainwaves! A clever idea is about to take shape, and with Venus illuminating your money sector, if might save you a small fortune. For houseproud Bulls, an interest in sustainability or eco-living could blossom through winter, so why not look around for a local workshop or start researching?
Lucky crystal: Smoky quartz
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
It’s nice to be needed, but be selective about what (and who!) you take on, for Mercury’s shift into reverse could throw up a few surprises. Sidestep potential problems by keeping you plans simple, and schedule in plenty of downtime. Gourmet meals, beauty treatments, nature walks … call it therapy if you like!
Lucky symbol: Green butterfly
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Feeling a little edgy? Your usual ‘onward and upward’ mode may have stalled thanks to the multitude of planets moving backwards. Homeowners could find themselves fretting over repairs or health issues may seem worse than they really are. The answer? Slow down and make relaxation a top priority.
Lucky symbol: Two eagles
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Patience is one of your most valuable assets, and with four planets reversing, you’ll need it in spades this month. Delays may feel frustrating, but they’ll give you time to weigh up your best options. Luckily, there’s fun in store too. A midweek catch-up should pave the way for a wonderfully indulgent weekend.
Lucky numbers: 12, 18, 27, 33, 41, 43