Your weekly horoscope from July 21 – July 27, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from July 21 to July 27, 2025, below.
July 21 – July 27, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Relax, things are looking up. The old money-versus-lifestyle dilemma may force some serious thinking over the next few weeks, but Mercury’s retrograde phase should throw up some inspired solutions. Couples may be riding an emotional rollercoaster, but as problems are highlighted, positive changes can be made.
Lucky colour: Orange
Aries
March 21 – April 20
An offer or opportunity might get you thinking, but even turbocharged Rams need downtime. Don’t squeeze too much this week or confusion will reign supreme. Schedule in some R&R and let others pick up the slack. With a series of parties and special events on the horizon, why not book a beauty treatment?
Lucky crystals: Amethyst
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Ker-ching! July could prove expensive, with appliances, holidays, or even a new car, on your wish-list. Luckily, a new income stream could surface through winter, or a knack for buying and selling could prove profitable. To attract auspicious energy into your home, try placing a jade plant near your door.
Lucky numbers: 8, 14, 18, 23, 29, 31
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Goodbye humdrum, and hello excitement. Late winter should be brimming over with activity: parties, shows, and for business-minded Twins, plenty of wheeling and dealing. If you’re searching for an emotional release valve, find a creative outlet and pour it all out. Singing, dancing, designing … it’s time to shine!
Lucky gemstone: Emerald
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Go with the flow, Leo, and you could end up in an amazing place. Friday’s new moon could signal a shift in direction; seeds sown during winter should blossom through spring, and as you let go of one dream, an even better one will appear in its place. If you feel ‘stuck’, stop over-thinking things and start talking.
Lucky crystal: Rose quartz heart
Libra
September 23 – October 23
Welcome to the season of caring and sharing. As your sense of injustice grows, an unfair situation could prompt you to speak out. Team pursuits should bring out your best, while Friday’s confident new moon could add an extra ‘oomph’ to your social life. If you’re looking for romance, start circulating.
Lucky gemstone: Blue topaz
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
As deep-seated issues come to light, some Pisceans could find themselves reassessing their path or looking more closely at the link between stress and health. On a lighter note, as Jupiter taps into your creative streak, look for an outlet that appeals. Photography, dancing, or even singing, might strike a special chord.
Lucky numbers: 1, 3, 14, 20, 23, 39
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
You’re off with the pixies this week, so hold off from making any life-shaping decisions and focus on family and friends instead. Thanks to Venus, your social network is expanding, and that gossipy grapevine could work in your favour. Your big ideas need time to fully ripen, so kick back and relax while you can.
Lucky numbers: 9, 18, 25, 29, 33, 35
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Need a change of scenery? Winter’s restless stars could impact your living arrangements, with comings and goings increasing; some Bulls might even consider a move, but don’t rush into anything hasty. If you’ve been mulling over a family-related decision, listen out for an option that might really work.
Lucky flowers: Pink roses
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Feeling confused about something? Physical activity should help you to switch off and regain your inbuilt perspective. Fitness kicks, bushwalks, DIY projects, cupboard clear-outs … don’t overthink things, just take a deep breath and throw yourself in. Learning to relax is one of your celestial challenges for winter.
Lucky numbers: 2, 11, 15, 28, 32, 38
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Slow down and gain some perspective. Many Scorpions will reassess investments and everyday expenses over the coming weeks, while others may look for family-friendly solutions to work demands. As Jupiter piques your curiosity, an interest in health or wellbeing could blossom into a full-blown passion.
Lucky numbers: 1, 3, 12, 21, 34, 40
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Take a cue from the cosmos and slow down, Capricorn. Whether it’s a lazy day of pottering or a long lunch with friends, recharge those batteries. You may feel pressured to be all things to everyone right now, but don’t let yourself be rushed, especially where money is involved, or mistakes could easily be made.
Lucky flowers: Violets