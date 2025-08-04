Your weekly horoscope from August 04 – August 10, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from August 04 to August 10, 2025, below.
August 04 – August 10, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Whoa there, Aquarius. Decisions made under this week’s full moon might prove to be more impulsive than inspired. With Mars firing up your energy levels, throw yourself into something practical or active instead. Backyard blitzes, fitness kicks, outdoor excursions … your loved ones might reap the rewards too!
Lucky flowers: Pink roses
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Balancing work with play can be tricky, but if anyone can do it, it’s you. Just don’t overbook yourself, for your loved ones may need extra attention this month. Home-related issues might add to the flurry, but hey … with Venus enhancing your eye for colour and style, a few changes might lift the whole vibe.
Lucky numbers: 9, 17, 18, 23, 28, 33
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Hold on to your wallet Cancer, for your finances are receiving a shake-up. Saturday’s full moon could prompt a major reappraisal, but changes made through August might save you a bundle. With spring just around the corner, why not tackle a few repairs or get that veggie patch primed for planting?
Lucky crystal: Golden citrine
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Your social sector is glowing, but as they say, it’s quality not quality that counts. This week’s full moon might highlight a few differences, but a friendship or club association may have run its course. On the upside, your love life might feel fresher than ever, with unusual locations setting the scene for fun.
Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 19, 29, 38, 42
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Shock news might get everyone talking, but with a full moon blowing things out of proportion, think twice before entering the fray. Pour your passion into something worthwhile instead, and spread the good vibes around. As spring draws closer, you might even discover a talent for coaching or mentoring.
Lucky numbers: 2, 7, 17, 26, 31, 32
Libra
September 23 – October 23
With the cosmos working in your favour, don’t be afraid to think big. You or your partner may be experiencing a career surge, and helpful people are close at hand. Friends could inspire you to make some positive changes through August (and beyond), so even if you’re busy, organise a few catchups.
Lucky colour: Gold or orange
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
If you’ve turned into a worry-wort lately, make unwinding a top priority. Yes, you may be busy, but balancing your responsibilities with plenty of fun and laughter is crucial, or your health and wellbeing could pay the price. Comedy nights, dinner dates, or even a spot of romance, should do the trick nicely.
Lucky crystal: Blue calcite
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Finding it hard to stay focused? Boredom thresholds will be low this week, so try to shake up your routines. With Mars spinning into your friendship sector, you’re primed for fun; girly get-togethers, gossipy lunches, outdoorsy excursions… just don’t book any extravagant holidays, for Mercury is still retrograde.
Lucky crystal: Selenite
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Life’s swinging up! Mars’s shift into Libra should lift both your spirits and your energy levels – just don’t overdo things or an old injury could resurface. Parents may be worried about a child, but if you can get them talking in a relaxed environment, you might see things in a new light. Why not suggest an outing?
Lucky colour: Emerald green
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
If you’ve been feeling uncertain about an issue, don’t rush into decisions you could regret – by next month, the path ahead should be clear. A health-related problem may have prompted action, but the process isn’t over yet. Seek a second opinion or consider left-field treatments like acupuncture or hypnosis.
Lucky gemstone: Blue topaz
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Don’t take on too much or things could collapse in a heap. If a project or group of people has been draining your energy, perhaps it’s time to reassess your involvement? As Jupiter taps into that restless streak, what you need most is a change of scenery. If good food or music is thrown in the mix, all the better.
Lucky symbol: Orange butterfly
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
This week’s full moon could expose a few cracks on the finance front, but as Mercury expands your view, you’ll see complex situations through fresh eyes. Adding to the buzz, Mars is crossing your chart’s pinnacle. As your confidence returns, you’ll be ready to take on fresh challenges – or even a new job.
Lucky numbers: 5, 16, 25, 27, 34, 43