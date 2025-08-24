Your weekly horoscope from August 25 – August 31, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from August 25 to August 31, 2025, below.
August 25 – August 31, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
As the song says, ‘love is all you need.’ Over the next few weeks, many couples will find Venus’s romantic rays drawing them closer. With heart-to-hearts filling the agenda, it’s time to reconnect, not just with loved ones, but with old friends too. Follow your own advice this spring and take some positive steps.
Lucky colour: Indigo or purple
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Ready to bounce into spring? If a health or fitness kick has stalled, the pace is picking up; with Venus stimulating that social streak, you might even join a local team or club. Adding to the whirl, your fun and games sector is brimming over with activity, so pull out your party dresses and prepare for action.
Lucky numbers: 7, 14, 18, 23, 30, 32
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Your enthusiasm can be contagious, Cancer. If a situation has been getting you down, start talking and solutions should soon present themselves. With Jupiter energising your sign, opportunities are being drawn towards you, while on the finance front, a fortuitous event could renew your sense of optimism.
Lucky crystal: Golden cirtine
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
It’s time to get back on top of things! Tackle difficult tasks before Friday if you can, then launch into something you’ve been thinking about. With movement swirling through your chart, some Twins could find themselves travelling through spring, while for others, a fascinating new hobby might reel you in.
Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 24, 27, 37, 40
Leo
July 24 – August 23
As they say, just do it! With your charm and confidence both on the rise, take the plunge and turn a dream into a reality. Helpful people should appear as needed, so aim high and let your talents shine brightly. If you’ve been feeling restless lately, perhaps it’s time to embrace that old adventurous streak?
Lucky numbers: 1, 4, 16, 21, 29, 33
Libra
September 23 – October 23
As your confidence climbs, people will seek out your advice and support. At work, colleagues and bosses alike might begin to see you in a whole new light, while on the social scene, your people skills will be put to good use; you might even discover a talent for matchmaking. Perhaps you’ve missed your calling?
Lucky symbol: Orange butterfly
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Your social life is on the up and up! Friends, family and community events should keep you fully occupied this month; you might even step into a party-planning role. On the fitness front, September’s go-getter stars could propel you towards an inspirational person or group. Safety in numbers, as they say.
Lucky plant: Jade, or money tree
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Expansive stars could bring unexpected windfalls through spring, but as they say, easy come easy go. Your blossoming social life could prove expensive, and with Venus heightening your style and good taste, that’s just for starters. As Mars awakens your inner adventurer, that travel bug might also begin to nip.
Lucky crystal: Carnelian
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
As the celestial spotlight swings onto your home, cast an eye over your surroundings and make a few changes (fresh colours could lift the whole vibe), then revisit some favourite movies, games or music. If singing or dancing has always appealed, why not try classes or treat yourself to a season ticket?
Lucky colour: Rose pink
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
The pace may be picking up, but don’t panic, your organisational skills are legendary. Systems devised this month could save both time and money, while on the social scene, a team effort might take a load off your shoulders. Just don’t stretch yourself too thin… make ‘quality not quantity’ your spring mantra.
Lucky crystal or colour: Turquoise
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Who turned up the heat? Not only is your social sector warming up, but your creative juices are beginning to flow. With community-minded stars overhead, shared projects could prove satisfying, and as a bonus, your wealth of experience might come in handy. Why not pass on a few skills to the younger folk?
Lucky numbers: 9, 12, 23, 31, 37, 44
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Want the good news or the bad? Your energy levels are increasing, but buckle in, for spring’s high-impact stars might also boost your workload. Adding to the over-the-top vibe, Venus wants the best of everything: whether it’s holidays, homewares, or live entertainment, so the good life might not come cheap!
Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 19, 23, 38, 39