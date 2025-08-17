  •  
Your weekly horoscope from August 18 – August 24, 2025

Find out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign!
Jenny Blume

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from August 18 to August 24, 2025, below.

August 18 – August 24, 2025 Horoscopes:

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

If you’re feeling nervous, relax. Useful information is heading your way, but for the moment, focus on unwinding – chatty lunches or get-togethers should be right up your alley. Singles, if you’re looking for romance, a friend could introduce you to someone interesting.

Lucky numbers: 1, 17, 23, 25, 29, 41

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Sometimes, it’s best to let go of expectations and go with the flow. The next few weeks could bring big changes for Rams – even a new job. If you’ve fallen into bad habits over winter, clear out the pantry and step up those activity levels. These stars could turn you into a powerhouse!

Lucky gemstone: Diamond

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Spring is around the corner, so dust off the cobwebs and shake up your routines. Shared walks should hit the spot, along with team sports and creative pursuits. Projects launched over the next few weeks should fly, and with Mercury tapping into that canny streak, could prove profitable.

Lucky colour: Orange

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

Opportunities are heading your way! Under the new moon, expect a surprising offer for you or your partner. Momentum is building around your home, too, and as your feet grow itchy, real estate windows could draw you in. If you’re staying put, why not switch rooms around?

Lucky flowers: Daffodils

Leo

July 24 – August 23

An awkward issue may get out in the open this week, but sometimes, Leo, you need a push. If a health problem has been playing up, a fresh approach may be worth every cent, while on the finance front, fresh strategies could usher you into a profitable era. Firm up your plans!

Lucky object: Feng Shui money frog

Libra

September 23 – October 23

Saying no is not your usual style, but don’t let anyone make you feel guilty – we all need some downtime. Listen to music, let yourself potter, or if your thumbs are feeling green, prepare the garden for spring. If an unusual therapy or topic has caught your eye, why not dig deeper?

Lucky numbers: 7, 12, 14, 28, 34, 36

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

With this week’s new moon in your relationship sector, prepare for heart-charged moments. Things are shifting into a more social, positive phase for many Pisceans, and best of all, helpful people are gathering. If a fitness kick has been floundering, try hooking up with a chatty friend.

Lucky plant: Lucky bamboo

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

It doesn’t rain – it pours. Winter might have brought delays, but the pace is picking up. At home and at work, everyone might want a piece of you, so firm up your boundaries. There’s movement on the financial front – just don’t let an extravagant person lead you astray.

Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 11, 21, 30, 38

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

If you need a lift, you’re in luck. Whether it’s new routines, a helpful offer, or a better attitude from your kids, this week’s new moon should usher in some welcome changes. Socially, things are heating up. With a run of events in the pipeline, why not throw a clothes swap party?

Lucky numbers: 9, 16, 19, 23, 27, 39

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

An idea could take shape this week, or an offer will leave you buzzing. There might even be a prize or promotion in the works, but under Sunday’s feisty sky, think twice before taking the bait. Rather than biting back, go for a stress-relieving walk or have a debrief with friends.

Lucky crystal: Selenite

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Prepare to circulate! A pal’s urging could see you joining a group, or a new pastime might expand your social circle. Either way, this week’s new moon should attract some interesting people. The chatty vibe might extend into work, but don’t get caught up in office gossip.

Lucky symbol: Ladybird

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

With visionary stars gathering overhead, it’s time to map out your next stage in life (or at least your next adventure). On the financial front, a payout or small windfall could expand your options over the next few months – and with that restless streak, the timing is perfect.

Lucky flowers: Yellow roses

