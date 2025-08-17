Your weekly horoscope from August 18 – August 24, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from August 18 to August 24, 2025, below.
August 18 – August 24, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
If you’re feeling nervous, relax. Useful information is heading your way, but for the moment, focus on unwinding – chatty lunches or get-togethers should be right up your alley. Singles, if you’re looking for romance, a friend could introduce you to someone interesting.
Lucky numbers: 1, 17, 23, 25, 29, 41
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Sometimes, it’s best to let go of expectations and go with the flow. The next few weeks could bring big changes for Rams – even a new job. If you’ve fallen into bad habits over winter, clear out the pantry and step up those activity levels. These stars could turn you into a powerhouse!
Lucky gemstone: Diamond
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Spring is around the corner, so dust off the cobwebs and shake up your routines. Shared walks should hit the spot, along with team sports and creative pursuits. Projects launched over the next few weeks should fly, and with Mercury tapping into that canny streak, could prove profitable.
Lucky colour: Orange
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Opportunities are heading your way! Under the new moon, expect a surprising offer for you or your partner. Momentum is building around your home, too, and as your feet grow itchy, real estate windows could draw you in. If you’re staying put, why not switch rooms around?
Lucky flowers: Daffodils
Leo
July 24 – August 23
An awkward issue may get out in the open this week, but sometimes, Leo, you need a push. If a health problem has been playing up, a fresh approach may be worth every cent, while on the finance front, fresh strategies could usher you into a profitable era. Firm up your plans!
Lucky object: Feng Shui money frog
Libra
September 23 – October 23
Saying no is not your usual style, but don’t let anyone make you feel guilty – we all need some downtime. Listen to music, let yourself potter, or if your thumbs are feeling green, prepare the garden for spring. If an unusual therapy or topic has caught your eye, why not dig deeper?
Lucky numbers: 7, 12, 14, 28, 34, 36
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
With this week’s new moon in your relationship sector, prepare for heart-charged moments. Things are shifting into a more social, positive phase for many Pisceans, and best of all, helpful people are gathering. If a fitness kick has been floundering, try hooking up with a chatty friend.
Lucky plant: Lucky bamboo
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
It doesn’t rain – it pours. Winter might have brought delays, but the pace is picking up. At home and at work, everyone might want a piece of you, so firm up your boundaries. There’s movement on the financial front – just don’t let an extravagant person lead you astray.
Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 11, 21, 30, 38
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
If you need a lift, you’re in luck. Whether it’s new routines, a helpful offer, or a better attitude from your kids, this week’s new moon should usher in some welcome changes. Socially, things are heating up. With a run of events in the pipeline, why not throw a clothes swap party?
Lucky numbers: 9, 16, 19, 23, 27, 39
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
An idea could take shape this week, or an offer will leave you buzzing. There might even be a prize or promotion in the works, but under Sunday’s feisty sky, think twice before taking the bait. Rather than biting back, go for a stress-relieving walk or have a debrief with friends.
Lucky crystal: Selenite
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Prepare to circulate! A pal’s urging could see you joining a group, or a new pastime might expand your social circle. Either way, this week’s new moon should attract some interesting people. The chatty vibe might extend into work, but don’t get caught up in office gossip.
Lucky symbol: Ladybird
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
With visionary stars gathering overhead, it’s time to map out your next stage in life (or at least your next adventure). On the financial front, a payout or small windfall could expand your options over the next few months – and with that restless streak, the timing is perfect.
Lucky flowers: Yellow roses