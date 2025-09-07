Your weekly horoscope from September 08 – September 14, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from September 08 to September 14, 2025, below.
September 08 – September 14, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Your enthusiasm is impressive, but are your finances up to the task? Slow down and assess your situation before taking on anything more. On the upside, September’s transformational stars might propel you into a healthier, more active lifestyle. By summer, look out.
Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 18, 27, 31, 34, 38
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Often, turning a blind eye won’t work. An awkward issue might be forced into the open this week and trying to avoid it will only compound your troubles, especially if work or health is involved. If a fitness drive has been floundering, grab some pals and keep things fun.
Lucky colours: Red and purple
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
As your discovery sector lights up, you’ll be searching for variety. More study or travel could be on the cards, while for others, a budding interest will expand your social circle. With an eclipse amplifying everyone’s opinions and feelings, it’s important to do your own thing.
Lucky colour: Orange
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Life’s simple pleasures are your best tonic this month, so if a clash leaves you feeling frazzled, unwind in the kitchen or lift the mood with music and fragrant oils. For career-minded Twins, finding work-life balance will become your mission, but if anyone can do it, it’s you.
Lucky gemstone: Blue topaz
Leo
July 24 – August 23
This week’s full moon could prompt some tough decisions, particularly on the financial front, but you’ll be brimming with ideas. But hey, it’s not all serious. These passionate patterns could heighten your love for music, art, and beauty, so why not explore a long-held interest?
Lucky flowers: Gerberas
Libra
September 23 – October 23
Finding it hard to keep your cool? These high-energy stars could create a build-up of tension, so find a positive outlet before fuses start blowing. Shared walks should feel therapeutic, along with earthy pursuits like ceramics and cooking. Relax and a health issue may fade.
Lucky numbers: 3, 8, 14, 19, 26, 32
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
As this week’s full moon illuminates your relationship sector, buried feelings could start to surface. Some couples may feel pulled in different directions, but discussions could lead to important breakthroughs. If you need to unwind, have a session with the girls or see a film.
Lucky gemstone: Ruby
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
You can’t complain that life is boring! Surprises might throw your schedule out, and a power play could add to the drama. Get tricky conversations out of the way, then prepare for an interesting weekend. As deep topics are discussed, you may see someone in a new light.
Lucky numbers: 1, 4, 15, 23, 25, 36, 41
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Call it full moon fever! As polite stars give way to passionate ones, you may feel like you’ve stumbled onto the set of a soap. Avoid petty arguments this week and throw yourself into something active or creative instead. With stylish stars overhead, why not jazz up a room?
Lucky numbers: 9, 18, 27, 29, 35, 40
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Patience being tested? Eclipses often blow things out of proportion, so rather than say something you’ll regret, make “live and let live” your motto. Focus on things that bring joy and spend time with those who lift your spirits. Friday’s indulgent stars are made for long lunches!
Lucky crystal: Blue calcite
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Your chart is full of chatter, but with an eclipse confusing matters, don’t commit to anything you’re unsure of. If tempers around you are fraying, make relaxation a top priority. With social stars overhead, why not gather friends or family together? Tennis, anyone?
Lucky symbol: Lorikeets or parrots
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Feelings will be fragile under this week’s eclipse, but if someone makes a scene, remember, it’s their problem not yours. Lend a friendly ear, but don’t let conversations turn into marathons. If you’ve been searching for something more, a friend’s suggestion might resonate.
Lucky crystal: Selenite