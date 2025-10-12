Your weekly horoscope from October 13 – October 19, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from October 13 to October 19, 2025, below.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Pluto’s shift into forward motion could bring a dream a step closer, but first, get yourself organised. Ideas formulated under these visionary patterns might exceed expectations, while at home, clear-outs could reveal hidden treasures. If your skills need brushing up, make a few enquiries.

Lucky plant: Jade or money tree

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Fate can work in wonderful ways. Someone from the past may re-enter your life, or you might meet a person with ‘karmic connections’ … and either personally or professionally, this person could prove helpful. And to top things off, a stroke of good fortune could add a spring to your step.

Lucky flowers: Daffodils

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Differing viewpoints could spark some intense conversations, but they might also spur you into action. To rejuvenate your spirits, try something you’ve always wanted to do, switch up your routines, and start creating the life you really want. Habits formed through spring could stick.

Lucky numbers: 7, 11, 18, 21, 27, 32

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

With Venus shining brightly onto your social sector, parties and get-togethers are on the cards – you might even host your own shindig. Just remember to warm up before exercising (or before hitting the dance floor!), or your over-enthusiasm could land you in trouble.

Lucky colour: Orange or hot pink

Leo

July 24 – August 23

The cosmos is bathing you in a special glow this month. Singles could meet a refreshingly different person at a local club or event, while for community-minded Lions, a shared project might bring out your best. Your party-planning skills look impressive, so put them to good use.

Lucky gemstone: Diamond, of course!

Libra

September 23 – October 23

As the classic song says, ‘let the good times roll’. With a little luck, October’s social stars are lifting your spirits. Adding to the upbeat vibe, Venus could boost your romance quota, while on the financial front, a bonus or windfall might expand your options.

Lucky symbol: Orange butterfly

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

As the planets pique your curiosity, anything unusual should prove magnetic. An interest in alternative therapies could blossom this month, or work-related training may keep you busy. If money matters are playing on your mind, get onto it: solutions are close at hand.

Lucky numbers: 4, 8, 10, 22, 24, 35

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Sitting on a good idea? Deal with something that’s been holding you back, then do some serious planning. Your success should rub off on those around you, so don’t feel guilty about prioritising yourself. If you need a pep talk, touch base with friends or try daily affirmations.

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

‘I can see clearly now the rain is gone.’ If, like many Taurians, you’ve ditched some old baggage recently, why not bounce your latest ideas off a trusted friend? Alternatively, plan some private time with your partner towards the weekend and formulate a vision that inspires you both.

Lucky crystal: Selenite

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

With Mars activating your adventurous side, it’s time to leap into something new. For some, an offbeat holiday might beckon, while for others, an new pastime could reel you in. Everything should begin to feel brighter this week, and your upbeat mood might rub off on others.

Lucky numbers: 3, 5, 14, 22, 31, 39

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Look at you! With Mars boosting your drive, things could move quickly this month, not just on the financial front, but socially and emotionally too. Mercury may be prompting some big conversations, but as layers of the onion are peeled, you could see someone in a new light.

Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 16, 28, 40, 43

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

You’re riding a cosmic wave, Capricorn. Career-wise, doors are opening, while on a personal level, an important goal or event may be moving closer. The stars are in perfect problem-solving mode right now, so if you’re searching for solutions, do some brainstorming.

Lucky symbol: Double rainbow