Your weekly horoscope from October 06 – October 12, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!

Advertisement

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from October 06 to October 12, 2025, below.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

As your vision expands, new dreams for the future may begin crystalise. Existing responsibilities may be holding you back, but ultimately, you’re searching for more variety and stimulation. Why not explore somewhere off the beaten track this weekend or start investigating short (or long!) courses?

Lucky crystal: Tourmaline

Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Tolerance levels may be tested this week, so breathe deep. Better still, cancel any non-essential appointments and get some fresh air. As the week progresses your sense of humour should return, and by Friday, look out world. An active, outdoorsy weekend might be just the tonic you (and your loved ones!) need.

Lucky numbers: 9, 18, 27, 29, 31, 38

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Advertisement

Feeling a creative itch? Local markets should provide all the inspiration you need, and with your party zone heating up, handmade gifts might hit the spot. With a busy few weeks ahead, why not organise your wardrobe too? If you’ve fallen into a fashion funk, get creative and try some new combinations!

Lucky symbol: Dragonfly

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

Hang onto that patience, Gemini. Yes, your ideas might be amazing, but under the feisty full moon, your plans could meet with resistance. Direct your passion into a personal project instead, or focus on getting fit. With Mars picking up a determined Scorpio vibe, your efforts should produce great results.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 2, 11, 17, 23, 28, 32

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Worries may be playing on your mind, but relax, there are blue skies ahead. Life’s simple pleasures should feel therapeutic this month, so think about what makes you happy, and if need be, start saying ‘No’ more often. If you’re tired or rundown, a new therapy or practitioner might be worth a closer look.

Lucky numbers: 7, 10, 19, 21, 25, 39

Advertisement

Libra

September 23 – October 23

Life’s too short as they say, so don’t waste your energy on negative people. Get something off your chest if need be, then move on. Towards Friday, a generous gift or offer could take you by surprise, as might an unexpected compliment. Singles, if a friend wants to play cupid, be adventurous and say yes.

Lucky crystal: Rose quartz heart

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Advertisement

Time to switch gears, Pisces. For many of you, wheels are being set in motion, possibly involving getaways, promotions or relocations – just don’t overstretch your finances. Prepare for the change of pace by paying extra attention to your health, or if you’ve been feeling rundown, see a dietician or specialist.

Lucky flowers: Orchids

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Someone close may be going through a turbulent time, so watch out for rollercoaster moods. This week’s changeable stars might test your patience, but unlike many, your footing should remain solid. Look out for a friend who needs a helping hand … but if it’s a child doing it tough, give them plenty of space.

Advertisement

Lucky colour: Hot pink

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Good health is the key to your happiness this month, and the midweek full moon might act like a green light. A desire to build strength could see you launching an exercise program, but for best results, join forces with a motivated friend or family member. Why not start by clearing your pantry of tempting treats?

Lucky gemstone: Golden topaz

Advertisement

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

You might feel like a master juggler this week! Money matters may require your attention or someone’s dramas could escalate, but hang in there, for the coming weeks could throw up some interesting strategies. Need to unwind and switch off? Catch an escapist film or lose yourself in the wilds of nature!

Lucky gemstone: Opal

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Advertisement

If things are feeling tense, blame the full moon! Physical activity is always a good antidote to action-packed star patterns, so make time for a few extra walks, especially towards the weekend. Spending time around art, music or nature should sooth your soul, and as a spin-off, your health should reap the benefits.

Lucky symbol: Two parrots

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

An interesting opportunity could get you buzzing, but before you commit you may need to rally some extra support. Get an awkward chat out of the way, then prepare for a lively weekend. Socially, someone about to enter your life could have a big impact down the track, and yes, things could turn romantic.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 3, 5, 12, 27, 35, 40