Your weekly horoscope from November 17 – November 23, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from November 10 to November 16, 2025, below.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

With Venus adding a special shine to your chart, it’s time to circulate. Both socially and professionally, people you bump into through November could play a fated role in your life. Tread gently around bosses or authority figures on Friday (and watch that impulsive streak), then prepare for a feelgood weekend.

Lucky gemstone: Ruby

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It’s crunch time. A brewing issue may feel unpleasant, but avoiding it will only compound your troubles, especially if work or money matters are involved. What to do? Thoroughly investigate options, then take action in December. Your insight over this period will be amazing, even bordering on psychic.

Lucky numbers: 9, 16, 19, 26, 28, 35

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

These lopsided stars may be lacking in logic, but with your zone of fun and games bursting at the seams, who cares? Revisit a pastime that you used to enjoy, and if you’ve got kids at home, get them involved too. Singles might find a team sport reeling them in, and yes, there could be an added incentive.

Lucky colour: Orange

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

Enough worrying, it’s time to live life. Couples might rekindle old passions with a quick getaway, while singles could find life getting spicy with someone deliciously different. As your chart’s social sector heats up, finding ways to combine fitness with fun and laughter might become your new mission.

Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 15, 23, 31, 36

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Ready to soak up some new moon magic? With change swirling around your home, introduce some new rules or routines, then lift the vibe by shifting the furniture around. Get yourself organised, for the sun’s entry into Sagittarius on Saturday should propel you into a more social, upbeat phase. Bring on the fun!

Lucky numbers: 3, 12, 22, 29, 34, 39

Libra

September 23 – October 23

Your feelings are being magnified, so don’t read too much into someone’s actions. Try not to stress about a financial situation either, for with a little luck, the coming weeks will bring more workable strategies. Get together with friends for a debrief and glass of bubbly, or clear your head in the great outdoors.

Lucky colour: Silvery blue

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Patience is a virtue, as the sages would say. These excitable stars should produce plenty of chatter and activity, but don’t expect progress until next week. On the upside, your creative approach might get you noticed at work, while on the social scene, a weekend event could unearth some interesting people.

Lucky symbol: Golden carp

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

If you’ve been overthinking things, balance your busy mind with extra exercise or physical activity. As a spinoff, you’ll create space for new ideas to take shape. A late-week lunch or catchup might pave the way for an indulgent weekend, but with an action-packed month ahead, remember to pace yourself.

Lucky flowers: Gerberas

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

As they say, two heads are better than one. Conversations may be intense this week, but they should prove enlightening, particularly on the family front. By midsummer, couples might find themselves entering a whole new phase of life. If you’re still ‘spring cleaning’, why not offload some unused items?

Lucky flowers: Red roses

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

People may be unusually needy this month, but don’t forget about your own needs too. With emotions surging, factor in time that’s just for you – even if it’s while you take a stroll or swim laps. At home, lift the vibe with music and scented oils … or pull out the big guns and clear the air with sage smoke.

Lucky symbol: Blue butterfly

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Finding it hard to get answers? Perhaps the cosmos is trying to tell you something. If you’re meeting with resistance, stop pushing and enjoy a few treats instead. Book a beauty treatment, catch a movie, or spend time with people who bring you up, not down. Inspiration might strike when least expected.

Lucky crystal: Amethyst

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Helping others comes naturally to most Capricorns, but don’t run yourself dry. Schedule in plenty of downtime and recharge those batteries. The buzz around an upcoming event or getaway might be growing, but with Mercury reversing until December, remember the three Rs: research, revise, rethink.

Lucky numbers: 8, 16, 21, 31, 38, 40