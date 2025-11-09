Your weekly horoscope from November 10 – November 16, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from November 10 to November 16, 2025, below.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Hang onto your patience! A complicated financial or work-related situation might be testing your tolerance, but with a little luck, the next few weeks should bring breakthroughs. But it’s not all serious. With your social side blossoming, a local club or community project might bring great satisfaction.

Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 21, 24, 32, 34

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Your problem-solving skills firing up, which is lucky, for a tricky situation may need sorting. Don’t put it off, for this is the month to get things in shipshape order. If stress levels are on the rise, have a few strategies up your sleeve … twilight walks, moonlit swims, beautiful music, and that’s just for starters.

Lucky colour: Aqua blue

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Thanks to Venus, get-togethers should be loads of fun this month, especially for singles (someone new on the scene may feel strangely familiar). With your optimism set to high, you may find yourself glossing over someone or something’s faults. Often, this can be a good thing, but take care if money is involved.

Lucky flowers: Sunflowers

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

Listen out for some brilliant advice this week, and at work, some fascinating info as well. Couples could find themselves making a big decision as summer approaches, but with Mercury reversing, don’t rush into anything you’re not 100% sure about. If a health issue has flared, revisit a therapy from your past.

Lucky gemstone: Peridot

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Your creative ideas should give you an edge this week, or an opportunity to expand your horizons might get you dreaming – just don’t expect everyone to share your enthusiasm. Good organisation is the key to success this month, so draw up a game plan under Friday or Saturday’s practical Virgo moon.

Lucky symbol: Orange butterfly

Libra

September 23 – October 23

Searching for answers? Knowledge gained over the next few weeks could improve your quality of life, while on the financial front, a new approach might expand your options. Someone’s news might rock your world, but by Friday, you’ll be ready to let off steam. The festive season is kicking off early for you!

Lucky numbers: 7, 11, 14, 17, 25, 31

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Worrying about the future? Celestial help is at hand! This week could bring some brilliant advice, or a new approach might relieve the pressure. If Mars has got you fired up, direct your energy into something positive. Anything that gets your heart pumping should fit the bill … if travel is involved, all the better!

Lucky crystal: Larimar (dolphin stone)

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Someone’s true colours might be revealed this week, but with your heart ruling your head, this is not the time for making life-altering decisions. Instead, focus on getting yourself – and your home! – organised, for the pace is about to pick up. If your thumbs are feeling green, why not pot up some living gifts?

Lucky numbers: 2, 5, 18, 27, 34, 38

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

You might be full of ideas, but don’t ruin things by taking on too much. Make time for the people who matter most, including partners and parents, and make space for pastimes that help you relax and unwind. If you’ve been burning through money lately, this is the perfect month to reassess all those little extras.

Lucky numbers: 9, 12, 19, 27, 35, 37

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

If there just aren’t enough hours in the day, Friday’s practical moon could trigger some inspired solutions – home-delivered groceries, cleaning rosters or car-pooling might lighten your load. Group activities should bring out your best, and best of all, your proactive approach might have a ripple-on effect.

Lucky colour: Golden yellow

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Celebrate your passionate side! Whether it’s hitting the dance floor or spicing up your love life, it’s time to inject more fun and excitement into your life – just don’t go on any wild spending sprees. With nostalgic stars casting a bright light, why not chase up old friends or revisit a place you used to love?

Lucky gemstone: Golden topaz

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Saying no can be hard for Capricorns, but it’s time to stop being the responsible one. If you need a peptalk, an old-fashioned night with the girls should set you right. For creative Goats, an idea you’ve been mulling over might be worth exploring … you might even discover your inner artist or author!

Lucky days: Monday & Friday