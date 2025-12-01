Your weekly horoscope from December 01 – December 07, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from December 01 to December 07, 2025, below.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
The pace is picking up, but don’t forget to factor in plenty of fun and downtime too. If you’ve taken on too much, start offloading, and make space for the things – and people – you love most. As your focus switches from work, your social diary should fill up fast. Just be warned, being popular can be expensive.
Lucky numbers: 1, 5, 14, 26, 31, 39
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Hear the call of the wild? If you’ve been feeling restless, inject some fun and variety into things. Twilight strolls, candlelit concerts … or if you’re playing the dating game, venture outside your comfort zone. At work, a mentoring situation could end up benefiting all. It’s time to pass on your know-how.
Lucky crystal: Golden citrine
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
‘Live and let live’ might become your favourite motto. Tread gently around opinionated people and avoid petty arguments. With a supermoon fanning the flames, emotions will be flying. If you’ve been feeling below par, fresh air is your magic elixir. Why not try twilight walks or catch an outdoor event?
Lucky gemstone: Moonstone
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Polish up your dancing shoes! With your love and social sectors both firing, the next few weeks look like fun. Add to the whirl, Venus could add a dash of romance, while for long-term couples, a shared goal might get you back on track. Just watch that spending, especially under Saturday’s freewheeling stars.
Lucky symbol: Peacock feathers
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Summer is heating things up for you! For many Big Cats, the intensity of the last few weeks is being replaced by a wave of optimism. Life is on the upswing, not just socially but romantically. Singles could find themselves spoiled for choice … just watch those celebratory drinks and don’t overdo the partying.
Lucky flowers: Sunflowers
Libra
September 23 – October 23
It’s official, your summer of fun has begun. As planets soak up a social Sag vibe, the pace will pick up: kids’ activities, sporting events, beach parties, barbecues (squeezing in housework may be your toughest task). If your feet are feeling itchy, try revisiting simpler days – perhaps somewhere you loved as a child?
Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 19, 22, 31, 32
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Your enterprising nature is set to open doors, so stand tall and walk on through. Okay, things may feel a little hectic, but your efforts should reap rewards. But it’s not all hard work. Someone’s news could spark celebrations, while Sunday’s nostalgia-soaked stars might send you on a trip down memory lane.
Lucky crystal: Selenite
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Let’s get physical! As we launch into summer, you’ll be rearing to go, in fact, these cosmic patterns could be the start of something big. With Mars buoying your confidence, initiative in many areas will increase. When it comes to your fitness, friendships, and love life, the more you put in, the more you’ll get back.
Lucky numbers: 2, 7, 16, 21, 38, 40
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Want some good news? Your money zone is becoming a hot spot, and as Venus enhances your canny nature, you might sniff out some amazing deals. Unexpected funds might even land in your bank account, but steer clear of speculative ventures and start planning your next holiday or family adventure instead.
Lucky numbers: 8, 11, 29, 24, 32, 38
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
If you’ve fallen into ‘people pleaser’ mode, it’s time to open up about your true feelings – for heart-to-hearts (or even full-blown arguments) could throw up some constructive ideas. As Venus cruises into your home sector, an urge to decorate or entertain could take hold. Perfect timing for the festive season!
Lucky symbol: Gold heart
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Summer, here you come! With Venus stimulating your aesthetic eye, clothes and accessories might hit your must-have list. Just don’t overspend, or Friday’s supermoon could bring a reality check. If you’ve been feeling sentimental lately, why not polish up some old jewelry or pass on a precious piece?
Lucky gemstone: Opal
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
As nostalgic stars grow brighter, revisit somewhere you used to love, chase up some dear friends or plan an old-fashioned girls’ night. Just don’t try to squeeze too much in, for ‘The Silly Season’ is only just starting. It’s all about pacing yourself this month, and about keeping everyone happy in the process. Tricky!
Lucky colour: Silvery blue