Your weekly horoscope from December 08 – December 14, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from December 08 to December 14, 2025, below.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

This week’s rollercoaster of events might leave your head spinning. Happy events or surprise windfalls could have you floating, but on the flipside, someone’s news might bring you back to earth. And a heads-up: your home (or work space!) could turn into a social hub this month, so keep that fridge well stocked.

Lucky crystal: Black tourmaline

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

As the classic song say, ‘Que Sera Sera’, whatever will be, will be. Let go of expectations this week and go with the flow. Meetings might open interesting doors and conversations could prove revealing. And if money matters are playing on your mind, hang in there. Uplifting news might be just around the corner.

Lucky symbol: Golden carp

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Does time feel like it’s flying? Don’t panic. Start by writing a list of priorities, then offload anything non-essential. The practical midweek moon should get you sorted, and by the weekend, chances are high you’ll be laughing. With social stars shining, parties and special events should enhance your inner sparkle.

Lucky numbers: 9, 18, 21, 27, 34, 36

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Venus is working her magic, like your own personal lucky charm. Changes at work might expand your options, or a money-making scheme could get you thinking; there might even be an award in the mix. With all the mental stimulation, relaxation is essential. Catch a concert or launch into a creative project!

Lucky gemstone: Emerald, your stone

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

Welcome to the pleasure zone! With social stars overhead, December looks busy: parties, concerts and kids’ events may keep you on the go, but amidst the whirl of activity, Mercury could spring a few surprises. Conversations may stretch into the night as ideas are discussed, so don’t overschedule yourself.

Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 14, 23, 32, 35

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Something got you steamed up? Don’t get cranky, get active: step up your walks, join a gym, or try a few exercise classes. With Mars boosting your determination, your efforts might amaze all. December’s restless patterns might also deepen a desire to travel, or even relocate, but don’t rush into anything hasty.

Lucky colour: Red

Leo

July 24 – August 23

‘Tis the season to be jolly’, so cast those worries aside and make way for fun. A midweek get-together might set the ball rolling, followed by a feel-good concert or outdoor event. If you’re in the dating scene, don’t brush off an odd coincidence this week … it could be the universe trying to tell you something.

Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 17, 24, 29, 39

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Conversations could lead to breakthroughs this week, so if something’s been on your mind, speak up. Holding it in won’t help, but clarity will. If you’re feeling like you’re carrying the load alone, it’s time to rally the troops. Teamwork is non-negotiable, so stick a roster on the fridge or start a group chat.

Lucky flowers: Poppies

Libra

September 23 – October 23

An injustice may be pushing your buttons, but don’t lash out at the wrong people. Channel your energy into something productive, like a giant cleaning blitz, then prepare for an action-packed weekend. If you’ve got an urge to escape, those travel vibes are only getting stronger … so start dreaming (or planning!).

Lucky gemstone: Blue topaz

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Ker-ching! A surprise boost to your finances could leave you feeling flush, but don’t let generosity drain your wallet. Be kind, not careless, and think carefully before making loans. Conversations could turn to deep topics this week, but for romantics, a good dose of honesty might be just the tonic you need. Enjoy!

Lucky symbol: Parrots

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

As the old saying goes: expect the unexpected. With Uranus stirring the pot, this week might not go to plan, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun – and fate has a funny way of showing up. If a recent encounter left you rattled, perhaps it’s time to speak your truth and clear the air. You should feel lighter for it.

Lucky crystal: Amethyst

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Feeling sentimental? You don’t always have to be the strong one, so if you feel like opening up, just do it. On the shopping front, Friday’s canny stars could save you a small fortune. Your eye for aesthetics should be in fine form this week, so why not sort through some old photos or kids’ art and have a few framed?

Lucky numbers: 1, 7, 16, 28, 32, 40