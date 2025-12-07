Your weekly horoscope from December 08 – December 14, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from December 08 to December 14, 2025, below.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
This week’s rollercoaster of events might leave your head spinning. Happy events or surprise windfalls could have you floating, but on the flipside, someone’s news might bring you back to earth. And a heads-up: your home (or work space!) could turn into a social hub this month, so keep that fridge well stocked.
Lucky crystal: Black tourmaline
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
As the classic song say, ‘Que Sera Sera’, whatever will be, will be. Let go of expectations this week and go with the flow. Meetings might open interesting doors and conversations could prove revealing. And if money matters are playing on your mind, hang in there. Uplifting news might be just around the corner.
Lucky symbol: Golden carp
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Does time feel like it’s flying? Don’t panic. Start by writing a list of priorities, then offload anything non-essential. The practical midweek moon should get you sorted, and by the weekend, chances are high you’ll be laughing. With social stars shining, parties and special events should enhance your inner sparkle.
Lucky numbers: 9, 18, 21, 27, 34, 36
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Venus is working her magic, like your own personal lucky charm. Changes at work might expand your options, or a money-making scheme could get you thinking; there might even be an award in the mix. With all the mental stimulation, relaxation is essential. Catch a concert or launch into a creative project!
Lucky gemstone: Emerald, your stone
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Welcome to the pleasure zone! With social stars overhead, December looks busy: parties, concerts and kids’ events may keep you on the go, but amidst the whirl of activity, Mercury could spring a few surprises. Conversations may stretch into the night as ideas are discussed, so don’t overschedule yourself.
Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 14, 23, 32, 35
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Something got you steamed up? Don’t get cranky, get active: step up your walks, join a gym, or try a few exercise classes. With Mars boosting your determination, your efforts might amaze all. December’s restless patterns might also deepen a desire to travel, or even relocate, but don’t rush into anything hasty.
Lucky colour: Red
Leo
July 24 – August 23
‘Tis the season to be jolly’, so cast those worries aside and make way for fun. A midweek get-together might set the ball rolling, followed by a feel-good concert or outdoor event. If you’re in the dating scene, don’t brush off an odd coincidence this week … it could be the universe trying to tell you something.
Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 17, 24, 29, 39
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Conversations could lead to breakthroughs this week, so if something’s been on your mind, speak up. Holding it in won’t help, but clarity will. If you’re feeling like you’re carrying the load alone, it’s time to rally the troops. Teamwork is non-negotiable, so stick a roster on the fridge or start a group chat.
Lucky flowers: Poppies
Libra
September 23 – October 23
An injustice may be pushing your buttons, but don’t lash out at the wrong people. Channel your energy into something productive, like a giant cleaning blitz, then prepare for an action-packed weekend. If you’ve got an urge to escape, those travel vibes are only getting stronger … so start dreaming (or planning!).
Lucky gemstone: Blue topaz
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Ker-ching! A surprise boost to your finances could leave you feeling flush, but don’t let generosity drain your wallet. Be kind, not careless, and think carefully before making loans. Conversations could turn to deep topics this week, but for romantics, a good dose of honesty might be just the tonic you need. Enjoy!
Lucky symbol: Parrots
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
As the old saying goes: expect the unexpected. With Uranus stirring the pot, this week might not go to plan, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun – and fate has a funny way of showing up. If a recent encounter left you rattled, perhaps it’s time to speak your truth and clear the air. You should feel lighter for it.
Lucky crystal: Amethyst
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Feeling sentimental? You don’t always have to be the strong one, so if you feel like opening up, just do it. On the shopping front, Friday’s canny stars could save you a small fortune. Your eye for aesthetics should be in fine form this week, so why not sort through some old photos or kids’ art and have a few framed?
Lucky numbers: 1, 7, 16, 28, 32, 40