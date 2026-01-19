Your weekly horoscope from January 19 – January 25, 2026

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from January 19 – January 25, 2026, below.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Let the sunshine in! A surge of optimism is sweeping over your chart, and as your spirits lift, a worrying situation should fade Monday’s new moon could draw like-minded people into your orbit, so if you’ve been thinking about joining a club or group, go for it.

Lucky numbers: 1, 8, 19, 27, 29, 35

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

January’s house-proud stars may prove irresistible, so don’t fight it. Swapping furnishings or artwork around could make a big difference. Switching off might be tricky, but rather than flopping onto the sofa, why not let music or the great outdoors revive your spirits?

Lucky gemstone: Opal

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Life may feel a tad hectic, but get-togethers this week should be stress-busting. With music and laughter filling your chart, slip into something sparkly and prepare to shine. The hard part might be pacing yourself – and sticking to your budget. Don’t let that extravagant streak run wild.

Lucky crystal: Larimar (dolphin stone)

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Your head might be in the clouds this week, but those daydreams might contain some gems. Keeping active should help you stay grounded, so perhaps it’s time to join a gym or find a walking buddy? If you’re mulling over a decision, casual chats could lead to breakthroughs.

Lucky colour: Hot pink

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Passions are being ignited, which has its pros and cons. Conversations are likely to be lively this week, as everyone will have an opinion (just don’t let yourself be drawn into power struggles). An escapist weekend should ease the tension, so catch a concert or take a getaway?

Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 15, 20, 23, 38

Libra

September 24 – October 23

As the sun spins into your sector, your fresh zest for life should be clear to all. A new pastime for you or the kids might get off to a superb start, while for creatives, an upcoming project could get you excited. These stars might spice things up socially and after dark too!

Lucky sumbol: Honey bees

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Fallen into bad habits over the holiday season? Monday’s new moon marks a turning point. Get ready to make changes at work, launch a fitness program or clear your pantry of temptation. Expect a pleasant surprise or amazing offer towards the weekend.

Lucky flowers: Violets

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

To make wishes come true, create a plan. Seek advice and start mapping things out. With Jupiter lighting up your sign until July, expansion is the name of the game. Moneywise, you’re in for a bumper month – you might even discover a talent for selling or trading.

Lucky gemstone: Moonstone

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

You’re entering a fated, even life-changing period. Strategies formulated under these visionary stars could lead to bigger things, so go in confident, particularly where work or friends are involved. This is the time to refine your public-speaking skills or update your look.

Lucky colour: Silvery blue

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Plans for the future might crystalise this week, or as your cash flow increases, a dream could come within reach. An exciting offer for you might add to the buzz, while on the dating scene, a well-travelled person could set your heart aflutter. Wear something red for extra luck.

Lucky numbers: 2, 12, 14, 22, 32, 37

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

As the planets align, your chart is taking on an almost magical glow. A concert or community event could exceed expectations, or a generous act will touch your heart. Couples, if you’ve drifted apart, plan something extra special, or if you’re looking for romance, start circulating.

Lucky flowers: Poppies

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

You entrepreneurial thing! A creative venture or money-making idea could have potential, so set the wheels in motion over the next couple of weeks Don’t let anyone’s negativity derail you. A gift or payment could brighten your mood, along with an event that leaves you buzzing.

Lucky numbers: 4, 5, 17, 24, 33, 40