Ready to head to Adelaide? Your guide to 28 of the best free things to do

When it comes to a city that has lots to offer, Adelaide no doubt makes that list.

Advertisement

Small but mighty “Radelaide” certainly has something for everyone.

And you can see and experience the beauty of the city for free!

Why is Adelaide so famous?

Adelaide is known for its unbeatable food and wine scene, with award-winning wineries and producers citywide.

Dubbed one of the greatest wine capitals of the world with its distinctive wine regions, the Barossa Valley and Adelaide Hills are considered legendary.

Advertisement

The city is also known as the “City of Churches”, because places of worship are scattered across the city.

There’s always something to do in South Australia’s capital. (Credit: City of Adelaide)

Why is Adelaide called the 20 minute city?

Adelaide is also known for being incredibly easy to navigate.

The city earned this nickname because any major point of the city can be reached in 20 minutes.

Advertisement

So you can see as much of it as possible in less time!

Adelaide’s summers are considered to be pleasant. (Credit: City of Adelaide )

Is Adelaide too hot in summer?

Generally, summers are warm and dry in Adelaide, with plenty of sunshine and little rainfall.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the average summer temperatures range between 29.6°C and 26.5°C.

Advertisement

However, there have been some scorchers, with some days exceeding 40°C.

In 2025, the hottest summer day was February 12, with a 44.5 °C maximum temperature recorded.

How do you spend a day in Adelaide?

Lucky for you, we have LOTS of recommendations if you have just a day to spend in Adelaide.

See them all below.

Advertisement

There’s plenty to see at the Adelaide Central Market. (Credit: Adelaide Central Market)

Markets

1. The Adelaide Central Market isopen every Tuesday to Saturday.

2. Discover premium produce at the Adelaide Farmers Market every Sunday.

3. See the best designer and artisan goods at the Gilles Street Market.

Advertisement

Explore

4. Make a day of discovering all of Adelaide’s churches at your own pace.

Take a moment to relax. (Credit: Mount Lofty Botanic Garden)

Parks and Gardens

5. Take a moment to relax at the Adelaide Botanic Garden.

6. Get ready to explore the Mount Lofty Botanic Garden.

Advertisement

7. Discover a variety of Australian and South African plants at the 13-hectare Wittunga Botanic Garden.

Chill at Glenelg Beach. (Credit: Glenelg Beach)

Beaches

8. Take a moment to relax at Glenelg Beach.

9. Semaphore Beach is not far from the city!

Advertisement

10. Chill at Henley Beach.

11. Enjoy crystal clear waters at Seacliff Beach .

Hikes and walks

12. Take in all of the sights by cycling or walking down the River Torrens.

Advertisement

13. Hike and admire the views from Mount Lofty Summit.

14. Keep an eye out for dolphins at the Adelaide Dolphin Sanctuary!

15. Explore the natural wonders of the Morialta Gorge Conservation Park.

16. There is plenty to see on the Marion Coastal Walking Trail.

Advertisement

17. You’re guaranteed to see wildlife along the Sugarloaf Circuit.

Adelaide has quite the music scene. (Credit: Nola Adelaide)

Music

18. There’s music at Nola Adelaide, which holds Voodoo Vinyl every Saturday.

19. Every weekend, local DJs and bands perform at The Exeter Hotel.

Advertisement

20. Enjoy free live music and DJs at Casablabla.

The Art Gallery of South Australia. (Credit: Art Gallery of South Australia)

Galleries and Museums

21. There’s plenty to see at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

22. Discover the world-class collections of Australian Aboriginal and Pacific cultures, earth and life sciences at the South Australian Museum.

Advertisement

There is plenty of entertainment at the Adelaide Festival. (Credit: Adelaide Festival)

Activities and Events

23. Each year, there is a range of free and ticketed events to look forward to at the Adelaide Festival.

24. Keep an eye out, because there are some free activities at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

25. Test your trivia knowledge every Tuesday at The Original Coopers Alehouse.

Advertisement

26. Enjoy free trivia at the Grace Emily Hotel.

27. There’s also trivia every Wednesday night at the Stag Public House.

28. See a variety of free performances and talks at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival this June.