"We as a family would like to say a big thank you for all the years we have had on Gogglebox. The show has changed our lives in many ways. We were able to do something unique and special together as a family and have loved every minute!"

The statement continued: "To all of the fans, thank you for embracing us. We will continue being a part of the Gogglebox family, only now it will be from the other side of the screen." We wish them all the best for the future and thank them for being a massive part of the #GoggleboxAU"