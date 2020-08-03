When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their more than 11-year romance was over back in 2016, they entered into one of the nastiest and most spiteful divorces in recent Hollywood memory. Getty

One such occasion was reportedly on July 28, with the source adding, “word on the street is that he sneaks in via one of the entrances to her estate and leaves before sunrise. He would get away with it too, with everyone being none the wiser, if it weren’t for the sound of his engine roaring!”

According to one insider close to the unfolding situation within Ange’s gated Hidden Hills community, where her mansion sits among several other guarded celebrity homes, the pair are “seeking comfort” with one another.

“Angelina has been cooped up with their six kids and has been struggling,” claims the well-placed source. “She and Brad only recently got back on talking terms and she began confiding in him. Even though those two have been through a lot of bad times over the past four years, I guess they found their chemistry was still there.

“They’ve been seeing each other a couple of times a week ever since, usually after the kids have gone to bed. Of course the older ones suspect what’s going on. Angie is finding Brad’s presence back in her bed very comforting.”

Angelina has been cooped up with their six kids and has allegedly been struggling. Getty

Brad, 56, and Angelina, 45, abruptly announced their separation in September 2016 and immediately began a public war over their children, Maddox, who turns 19 this week, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Their war of words allegedly involved a smear campaign in which Brad was painted as an unfit dad with booze issues – he has since become sober through Alcoholics Anonymous – and whispers emerged from his inner circle that she was a control freak who allegedly drove him to drink.

It took three years for the exes to iron out a joint custody agreement, after Angelina insisted visitation was at first supervised by a counsellor. Last year the couple were declared officially single – though the separation of their finances is ongoing.

Brad has since been linked to Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat – who, sources tell New Idea, he was spotted hiking with in Los Angeles near his home just last week – though insiders insist they are just friends. He’s also been seeing his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, 51.

Brad has allegedly also been seeing his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, 51. Getty

“Jen would not be OK hearing about Brad hooking up with Angelina again,” claims a source. “They bonded again over their mutual hatred for her, and Jen had even forgiven him for leaving her in 2005 for Ange…

"She was starting to suspect they might have a real second shot here, though of course if it’s true that he’s sleeping with Angelina, that will be blown out of the water.

"I feel sorry for Jen, it can’t be easy having this rumour doing the rounds and I bet there have been some terse texts to Brad from her.”

As for whether Brad and Ange will get back together, sources say it’s unlikely.

“This feels like a matter of circumstance between two exes who will always be physically but not emotionally compatible,” says one good friend.

“She would have hated the idea of him moving on, especially with Jen, and played her little violin for him. He’d fall for it to a point but Brad’s come a long way since the split; I don’t think he’d ever go back there for real.”

