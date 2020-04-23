Bindi Irwin is reportedly playing matchmaker to her mum Terri, who has failed to find love after her husband Steve Irwin tragically died in 2006. Getty

“She’s been discreetly asking around and looking for decent candidates who can take her mum out to dinner and get her back into the dating whirl again,” the insider claimed.

Since Bindi’s father died 14 years ago, her mother’s only romantic link has been long term pal Russell Crowe.

But as the insider claimed, one of the main reasons why Terri hasn't found a new flame is the fact that she is always working, in addition to looking after her kids.

Bindi has apparently been dropping hints for years, but rumour has it, she’s now decided to take the bull by the horns and make it happen for her mum. Getty

Terri has always been extremely dedicated to the Zoo and managing the careers of Bindi and her 16-year-old brother Robert.

“But it does have an impact on her private life, as she doesn’t get much time to relax when she’s not working,” the source said.

Bindi’s rumoured matchmaking efforts come after she recently opened up about the heartbreak of not having her father present at her recent wedding to Chandler Powell.

Since Bindi’s father died 14 years ago, her mother’s only romantic link has been long term pal Russell Crowe, but their connection is simply mutual friends. Instagram

Speaking candidly on the latest episode of Crikey! It’s the Irwins, which aired in the US recently, the 21-year-old described how her wedding day joy was bittersweet.

“I wish, I wish so much, that dad and Chandler could have met… But in a way, I feel like dad is still with us,” Bindi began.

“I had the closet relationship with my dad. He was always my best friend. And we did everything together,” she added.