Bindi and Chandler confused fans when they shared four ultrasound images on Instagram. Instagram

The excited parents-to-be posed with shots from their first scan while, in true zoo style, holding a young koala and wallaby joey. They captioned the picture, “The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey.”

Bindi’s explanation continued, “Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey.”

Bindi and Chandler, who married in March, confirmed their pregnancy in August on social media. Wearing their trademark Australia Zoo khakis, the couple made the announcement by holding up a matching mini version of their shirts, captioning it, “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.”

Bindi and Chandler married at Australia Zoo in March this year. Instagram

Just weeks ago, a zoo insider had confirmed to New Idea that Bindi was expecting her first bub and explained how despite being so young, she was more than ready for the next stage in her life.

“She might be only 21, but Bindi’s an old soul with naturally maternal instincts,” the insider said, adding, “She’s always told family and friends she wants to be a young mum.”

Bindi has since shared details of how she found out she was pregnant.

Bindi and Chandler announced they were expecting in August via an Instagram post. Instagram

“Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still,” she explained on another Instagram post.

“I started crying tears of pure joy,” she added.

With the expansion of her family, proud grandma-to-be Terri is now looking forward to taking a step back from the day-to-day running of the zoo.

“Terri’s got it all mapped out in her head,” the source tells New Idea. “She’s keen to relax into grandma duties and babysit the little one, allowing Bindi and Chandler – together with Robert – to step up and run the show.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!