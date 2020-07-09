Daniel has played a major role in the house. Channel Seven

While Dan has been a beloved member of the house, he has appeared to lead the strongest alliance on the show alongside his best friend Mat Garrick in that “alpha” role.

Casey says, Dan has a much softer side fans have rarely seen.

“I used to paint his toenails for him and he would cry on my shoulder. The man is a giant softy.”

Casey formed a close bond with Xavier, Mat and Dan. Channel Seven

Watching it back, Casey admits she almost can’t stand to see the way her friend has been cut together in the final edit.

“Sometimes the editing really rubs me the wrong way, it breaks my heart a little that it isn’t coming out how special he really is.

He is so special and such a good guy.”

Dan broke down to Big Brother. Channel Seven

Fans caught a rare glimpse into Dan’s “sensitive” side in recent weeks when Big Brother surprised the housemate with a video call from girlfriend Ana Cannon.

Dan broke down in tears, more than once, in a heartfelt display of emotion as he reaffirmed his love for his on-again off-again partner.