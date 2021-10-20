But while this celebrity season is at the front of our minds, Channel Seven is cooking up a Big Brother: Back To The Future spinoff for 2022, featuring some very familiar former housemates.

Big Brother VIP is right around the corner, and with the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Thomas Markle Jr., Jessika Power and more entering the luxury hotel, it's bound to make for interesting viewing.

Most Big Brother fans agree that the golden age of the franchise was back in the early 2000s and early 2010s. So it's really no surprise that the network is bringing back old housemates to give viewers that dose of nostalgia they so desperately crave.

Whether it be Merlin Luck's gripping eviction night protest, Tully and Drew's infamous romance, or even the Oats A La Layla song, there are some moments that will forever go down in Australian Big Brother history.

So, is there a chance we will get to relive the glory days? Just who is making a return to the digs they once called home?

Well, according to The Wash, some of the cast has already been leaked. Scroll on to find out if your favourites are returning.