Becky first announced she and James were expecting in January this year.

"I can't wait to be a mum," the then-18-week-pregnant star told the Daily Telegraph. "I have always wanted to be a mother, and I guess I have had some close friends that have had some issues falling pregnant in the past.

"I was given some advice from a friend who said if I was dreaming of being a mum and getting pregnant, maybe I should just let nature do its thing. And so we did."

She and air traffic controller James met on the dating app Hinge and had been together for 18 months before falling pregnant with their first child.

Prior to meeting James, Becky appeared on season six of The Bachelorette alongside her sister, Elly Miles.

The reality star chose Pete Mann in the final episode, before confirming the pair had split in November 2020, mere hours after the finale had aired.

In a chat with our sister publication WHO at the time, the emotional reality star explained she was "blindsided" when Pete called time on their relationship.

"Once we were back home I gave him a little bit of space and then we had a FaceTime call and he just expressed to me that he'd realised that he didn't really think there was a spark there," she said. "I was absolutely devastated."

Despite the road blocks throughout her love story, Becky is now happier than ever with the father of her child, James, confirming they will eventually head for the aisle. "We have been dreaming of those next steps and talking about engagement and having a baby and now that has all become a reality," Becky told the Daily Telegraph. "We will definitely get married at some point," she continued, with James adding: "She's the one for sure."

