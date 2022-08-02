Uh oh! Fans aren't happy about the spoiler. Nine

The promo doesn't appear on any of the BATG social media platforms or 9Now currently.

Fans of the show were disappointed to have the show's top three spoiled by a case of dodgy editing, as the promo made it obvious who makes it to the end.

With Tara and Michael absent from the finale shot, it was easy to see they'd be the ones going home in the show's penultimate episode on Tuesday night.

"Seriously? Way to spoil your own show," one fan penned on Facebook, another replying: "Did no one double check the edit before putting this on TV???"

This isn't the first time producers have accidentally spoiled an upcoming episode. Nine

One fan tweeted: "lol at #batg spoiling the final three in the final four episode trailer. Twice."

While Beauty And The Geek isn't known for dodgy editing, this isn't the first time producers have accidentally spoiled an upcoming episode with a single shot in a promo clip.

On Sunday night fans were sad to see Mike and Heidi eliminated from the competition, but several had already figured out they'd be going home.

A promo that aired the Wednesday prior revealed there would be four huge makeovers on Monday and showed several shots of Chris, who had already had a makeover, reacting to the transformations.

With only six geeks remaining, four hadn't been made over yet and two had – Mike and Chris.

That meant that if the four geeks would be getting makeovers on Monday and Chris would be there to react to it, as promos showed, Mike must be the one going home on Sunday.

Fan predictions turned out to be right, with Mike and Heidi losing out on the elimination quiz and heading home before the Makeover Monday episode.

And while the show hasn't spoiled it's ending yet, fans are convinced the winners have already leaked too.

