Bachelor in Paradise star Abbie Chatfield previously opened up about having an abortion in the lead up to her stint on The Bachelor.

“He was not supportive of me at all,” Abbie began, before explaining she had gone to have the procedure by herself because her partner was too sick at the time.

She alleged that when her boyfriend picked her up after her procedure he allegedly yelled at her, before making an awful comment later that day that stuck with her.

“He kind of yelled at me on the way home about something that wasn’t related – he was stressed about the abortion, but he’s never yelled at me before or since that moment.

Abbie has made a shocking revelation about an alleged conversation she had with her then boyfriend following her procedure.

“Then when we got to my mum's house I was really upset – obviously I was in physical pain [and] emotional pain,' she recalled, before adding the procedure was the right thing to do.

“It was awful, it was horrendous and I was obviously crying and he gave me cuddles and then he said ‘I've got to go babe… I'm going to go out with the boys’,” she claimed.

Abbie then told listeners she pleaded with her partner to stay with her, before he allegedly called her “pathetic”.

Speaking on the latest episode of her It's A Lot podcast, Abbie claimed that he former partner didn't provide the necessary support she needed during her recovery time.

“I remember I was grabbing on to his shirt, crying as he was trying to walk away, and he pulled my hand away from his shirt and just said ‘you're pathetic’.” She claimed.

The reality star concluded by saying the alleged comment had made it even more challenging to deal with the emotions brought on from having the procedure itself.

Speaking on the 'Shameless' podcast, Abbie previously admitted that she also found it difficult to speak to Bachelor Matt Agnew about having children after her termination.

“I think at that time I felt very guilty for saying I wanted kids because I aborted one,” Abbie said.

If you or someone you know needs help or counselling, contact Marie Stopes Australia on 1300 336 043, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.