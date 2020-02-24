RELATED: Demi Moore tells of devastating “addiction” to Ashton Kutcher

All About Ashton Kutcher

Ashton’s real name is Christopher Ashton Kutcher, and he was notorious for being a troublemaking teen. After graduating, he started modelling for Calvin Klein to kick-start his career until he bagged the role of Michael Kelso in the hit sitcom That 70s Show. He became an overnight sensation, charming audiences all over the world with his crazy antics, hilarious comebacks, and boyish charm!

In 2003, MTV made him the host of their prank show Punk’d, cementing him as one of the funniest stars in the biz. Ashton garnered even more fame for starring in the comedy classic Dude, Where’s My Car?, along with some hit romance movies like Just Married and A Lot Like Love. Eventually, Ashton proved just how versatile an actor he was when he landed starring roles in The Butterfly Effect and Jobs.

His Relationships

He married Demi Moore in 2005, but they filed for divorce in 2012 amid controversies of cheating and scandals. That same year, Ashton started dating his former co-star Mila Kunis, and they tied the knot in 2015. Their daughter Isabelle was born a year before their marriage, while their son Dimitri was born in 2016.

Growing Up With The Kutcher Twins

Born to a conservative family, Ashton and Michael grew up in Iowa with their older sister Tausha. Michael’s disability troubled Ashton when they were young, and he opened up about how hard the experience was for him. “I didn’t want to come home and find more bad news. I kept myself so busy that I didn’t allow myself to feel.”

When the siblings were only 13, Ashton Kutcher’s brother was close to dying from heart failure and desperately needed a transplant. Concerned over his twin’s worsening condition, Ashton actually wanted to give his own heart to his brother. Fortunately, an organ donor came just in time to give Michael a second chance at life.

Dealing With Cerebral Palsy

Ashton had this to say about how much his twin means to him. “My brother was born with cerebral palsy and it taught me that loving people isn’t a choice and that people aren’t actually all created equal. We’re all created incredibly unequal to one another, in our capabilities and what we can do and how we think and what we see. But we all have the equal capacity to love one another, and my brother taught me that.” Despite the difficulties, they kept each other strong by teaching each other what it means to love unconditionally.

Brotherly Love

They were living totally different lives: one was constantly in the spotlight, while the other preferred to keep his life private. Only a few people knew about Ashton’s other half, but he attributes most of what he’s learned to his persevering twin. “When I got older, I spent years and years feeling bad about it, our inequalities. He also taught me that he had gifts that I didn’t have. Extraordinary gifts that I didn’t have, and that every time I felt sorry for him in life, I made him less. He taught me that and he gave that to me.”

Michael shares similar sentiments, saying: “It’s a connection that you can’t explain. In all seriousness, we’re just very connected…It’s an honor or deep appreciation and a deep love for someone who would sacrifice that for you. I really can’t put words to it.”

Honouring His Brother

When he received the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in 2017, Ashton shared a touching speech about how close he and Michael were since their childhood. “I was born a twin and from the moment I came into this world, I had to share it with someone. I shared every birthday, every Christmas, I shared my bedroom, I shared my clothes, I shared everything I had in this world and I didn’t know that there was another way because I always had my brother with me.”

What Are They Up To Now?

At age 41, the twins have been winning in their own ways! Ashton continues to act while managing his startups and caring for his family of four. Outside of his career, he campaigns against child exploitation and sexual abuse while using social media platforms to spark socially relevant conversations.

Michael is more than just Ashton Kutcher’s twin! He founded Reaching for the Stars: a foundation that gives hope to children with Cerebral Palsy and heart conditions. He advocates for organ donors with this #BeTheGift movement to help others in need of transplants. Lastly, he’s also a motivational speaker who inspires others to believe in themselves despite their disabilities.

Best Bros For Life

At first glance, Ashton and Michael may seem like total opposites, but they have more in common than meets the eye. They’ve been through a lot together, and now we can never imagine one without the other. Having a twin means forming a special bond that lasts forever, and the Kutcher brothers are lucky to have each other’s backs for life!

