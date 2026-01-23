When are the 2026 Australian of the Year Awards and who is nominated?

Former host of The Project Carrie Bickmore was chosen as Victoria’s Australian of the Year, because of her fundraising efforts for brain cancer research, after losing her first husband Greg Lange in 2010.

Since she launched Beanies 4 Brain Cancer in 2015, more than $27 million has been raised.

In 2021, she founded The Brain Cancer Centre, which brings together researchers to find a cure and focuses on research projects and first-of-their-kind clinical trials. Since then, it has secured an additional $45 million in research funding.

“It’s really bittersweet to be honest, because I wouldn’t be here unless my late husband had died,” she said in her speech when she was named as the Victorian of the Year in November.

“And so, while I graciously accept the award, if I could go back and make that little 21-year-old young Carrie not have to watch her boyfriend have a seizure in bed and then endure a nine-year battle with brain cancer, I would do that.”