Australian singer and Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes has been named Australian Father of the Year for 2024 at The Australian Fathering Awards alongside his son David Campbell.



Jimmy took to Instagram to announce the exciting news. “Happy Father’s Day to all you lucky dads out there,” he penned.

“It’s such a blessing to have children in our lives. We get the chance to learn about love and hope.



“I was honoured to share a ‘Father Of The Year’ recognition with my son @davidcampbell73. I know a lot of terrific dads who are equally as deserving. Hope you have a great day.”

At 17 years of age, Jimmy left his son to be raised by his maternal grandmother to pursue a career in music. (Credit: Instagram)

The award has been nurtured by The Shepherd Center in partnership with the Australian Father’s Day Council since 1957.



The Fathering Project, a harm prevention charity, became the natural home for the Australian Father of the Year Awards. The awards are in place as a way to celebrate and acknowledge the vital role that fathers play within families, and in the wider community.

This year, David and Jimmy made history by being the first duo to receive the award. “Their recognition… is a testament to the strength and courage they’ve shown in rewriting their family’s story. Creating a family unit that is strong, connected and full of love.”



“Although their relationship didn’t follow the typical father-son dynamic, David had brief encounters with Jimmy during his childhood, knowing him only as a family friend.



“It wasn’t until David reached young adulthood that he realised who Jimmy truly was, and from that moment, they began to slowly build their relationship.”



David with his wife Lisa and their three children. (Credit: Instagram)

Jimmy has seven kids: David, Mahalia, Jackie, EJ, and Elly-May, as well as two long-lost daughters!



As for David, he and his wife Lisa Campbell share three children together, regularly sharing insights into their life as a family of five.



On Father’s Day, David shared a sweet family photo to Instagram alongside a sweet caption about fatherhood. “I am completely overwhelmed by being announced Australian Father of the Year with my Dad,” he began.



“My family really deserve it more than I do because they teach me to be a better parent every single day. As for my Father, he has been my North Star as a Dad and as a human.



“He leads with kindness, empathy and vulnerability. We shared today with two extraordinary children Fathers from WA Shaun Chandran and Adam Desmond who have done incredible things for the community. True everyday heroes.”