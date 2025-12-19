Every legendary Australian cricket player you need to know about

NEED TO KNOW Shane Warne is regarded as Australia’s greatest bowler of all time.

is regarded as Australia’s greatest bowler of all time. Keith Miller is considered to be Australia’s best all-rounder in cricket.

is considered to be Australia’s best all-rounder in cricket. Sixty-six former Australian cricket players have been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

The season for cricket is officially here, so while you’re watching (or hearing about) the scores, you might be wondering – who’s Australia’s most famous cricketer?

For more than 100 years, many Aussie players have made their mark on the sport.

We’ve rounded up all the stats and knowledge you need to know.

See more below.

Advertisement

Who is Australia’s best cricket player?

Sir Donald Bradman AC is considered to be Australia’s best and most famous cricketer of all time. (Credit: Getty)

Sir Donald Bradman AC is regarded as the greatest cricketer of the 20th century and Australia’s finest batsman.

After his retirement, the Bowral local continued in the sport as an administrator, selector, and cricketing statesman.

When he was 21, he broke the world batting record for the highest score in first-class cricket, with a score of 452.

Advertisement

To this day, he posthumously holds the highest batting average.

Who is Australia’s best all-rounder of all time?

Keith Miller is considered to be Australia’s best cricket all rounder of all time. (Credit: Getty)

The late cricketer Keith Miller is considered to be Australia’s best all-rounder of all time.

Throughout his career, he was a standout bowler and batsman, achieving 170 Test wickets and 497 first-class wickets.

Advertisement

He also reached 2,958 Test runs and 14,183 runs in first-class cricket.

Miller was also a fighter pilot in the Second World War.

Who is in the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame?

Adam Gilchrist was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2015. (Credit: Getty)

In order to be eligible to be a part of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, inductees have to be retired from international cricket for a minimum of five years.

Advertisement

At the time of publication, there are 66 former players inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

See them all below by year:

1996: Fred Spofforth, John Blackham, Victor Trumper, Clarrie Grimmett, Bill Ponsford, Sir Donald Bradman, Bill O’Reilly, Keith Miller, Ray Lindwall and Dennis Lille

Fred Spofforth, John Blackham, Victor Trumper, Clarrie Grimmett, Bill Ponsford, Sir Donald Bradman, Bill O’Reilly, Keith Miller, Ray Lindwall and Dennis Lille 2000: Warwick Armstrong, Neil Harvey and Allan Border

Warwick Armstrong, Neil Harvey and Allan Border 2001: Bill Woodfull and Arthur Morris

Bill Woodfull and Arthur Morris 2002: Stan McCabe and Greg Chappell

Stan McCabe and Greg Chappell 2003: Lindsay Hassett and Ian Chappell

Lindsay Hassett and Ian Chappell 2004: Hugh Trumble and Alan Davidson

Hugh Trumble and Alan Davidson 2005: Clem Hill and Rod Marsh

Clem Hill and Rod Marsh 2006: Monty Noble and Bob Simpson

Monty Noble and Bob Simpson 2007: Charles Macartney and Richie Benaud

Charles Macartney and Richie Benaud 2008: George Giffen and Ian Healy

George Giffen and Ian Healy 2009: Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh 2010: Bill Lawry and Graham McKenzie

Bill Lawry and Graham McKenzie 2011: Mark Taylor and Doug Walters

2012: Shane Warne

Mark Taylor and Doug Walters Shane Warne 2013: Charlie Turner and Glenn McGrath

Charlie Turner and Glenn McGrath 2014: Mark Waugh and Belinda Clark

Mark Waugh and Belinda Clark 2015: Adam Gilchrist and Jack Ryder

Adam Gilchrist and Jack Ryder 2016: Jeff Thomson and Wally Grout

Jeff Thomson and Wally Grout 2017: David Boon, Matthew Hayden and Betty Wilson

David Boon, Matthew Hayden and Betty Wilson 2018: Norm O’Neill, Ricky Ponting and Karen Rolton

Norm O’Neill, Ricky Ponting and Karen Rolton 2019: Cathryn Fitzpatrick, Dean Jones and Billy Murdoch

Cathryn Fitzpatrick, Dean Jones and Billy Murdoch 2020: Sharon Tredrea and Craig McDermott

Sharon Tredrea and Craig McDermott 2021: Johnny Mullagh, Merv Hughes and Lisa Sthalekar

Johnny Mullagh, Merv Hughes and Lisa Sthalekar 2022: Justin Langer and Raelee Thompson

Justin Langer and Raelee Thompson 2023: Marg Jennings and Ian Redpath

Marg Jennings and Ian Redpath 2024: Michael Hussey and Lyn Larsen

Michael Hussey and Lyn Larsen 2025: Michael Clarke, Christina Matthews and Michael Bevan



Who was the most accurate Aussie bowler?

Glenn McGrath has had a long legacy in cricket. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Glenn McGrath is considered Australia’s most accurate bowler, known for his fast-medium technique with his right arm.

Up until December 19, he was Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, before he was surpassed by Nathan Lyon, who achieved 564 wickets at 30.06.

Before this, McGrath had a record of 563 at 21.64.

He also co-founded the McGrath Foundation with his then-wife Jane McGrath, after her experience with breast cancer. Sadly, she passed away in 2008.

Advertisement

Who is the greatest Australian bowler of all time?

Late cricketer Shane Warne holds Australia’s highest wicket record. (Credit: Getty)

Many cricketers are considered legendary bowlers, but if we are looking at the stats, Shane Warne is Australia’s greatest bowler.

Throughout his career, the late sportsman racked up 708 wickets with a 25.41 rating.

In a piece for GQ Australia, The 100 Greatest Cricketers author Geoff Armstrong said he revived “spin bowling”. He is also known for his Ball of the Century, which he bowled in the Ashes against England in 1993.

Advertisement

“The delivery drifted significantly when he released it, pitching well outside leg stump, before sharply spinning past the front of the bat, clipping the top of Off Stump,” he wrote at the time.