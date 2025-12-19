  •  
Advertisement
Home NEWS

Every legendary Australian cricket player you need to know about

Many Aussie legends have made their marks on the sport.
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin Journalist
Loading the player...

NEED TO KNOW

  • Shane Warne is regarded as Australia’s greatest bowler of all time.
  • Keith Miller is considered to be Australia’s best all-rounder in cricket.
  • Sixty-six former Australian cricket players have been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.
Advertisement

The season for cricket is officially here, so while you’re watching (or hearing about) the scores, you might be wondering – who’s Australia’s most famous cricketer?

For more than 100 years, many Aussie players have made their mark on the sport.

We’ve rounded up all the stats and knowledge you need to know.

See more below.

Advertisement

Who is Australia’s best cricket player?

Sir Donald Bradman
Sir Donald Bradman AC is considered to be Australia’s best and most famous cricketer of all time. (Credit: Getty)

Sir Donald Bradman AC is regarded as the greatest cricketer of the 20th century and Australia’s finest batsman.

After his retirement, the Bowral local continued in the sport as an administrator, selector, and cricketing statesman.

When he was 21, he broke the world batting record for the highest score in first-class cricket, with a score of 452.

Advertisement

To this day, he posthumously holds the highest batting average.

Who is Australia’s best all-rounder of all time?

Keith Miller
Keith Miller is considered to be Australia’s best cricket all rounder of all time. (Credit: Getty)

The late cricketer Keith Miller is considered to be Australia’s best all-rounder of all time.

Throughout his career, he was a standout bowler and batsman, achieving 170 Test wickets and 497 first-class wickets.

Advertisement

He also reached 2,958 Test runs and 14,183 runs in first-class cricket.

Miller was also a fighter pilot in the Second World War.

Who is in the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame?

Adam Gilchrest
Adam Gilchrist was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2015. (Credit: Getty)

In order to be eligible to be a part of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, inductees have to be retired from international cricket for a minimum of five years.

Advertisement

At the time of publication, there are 66 former players inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

See them all below by year:

  • 1996: Fred Spofforth, John Blackham, Victor Trumper, Clarrie Grimmett, Bill Ponsford, Sir Donald Bradman, Bill O’Reilly, Keith Miller, Ray Lindwall and Dennis Lille
  • 2000: Warwick Armstrong, Neil Harvey and Allan Border
  • 2001: Bill Woodfull and Arthur Morris
  • 2002: Stan McCabe and Greg Chappell
  • 2003: Lindsay Hassett and Ian Chappell
  • 2004: Hugh Trumble and Alan Davidson
  • 2005: Clem Hill and Rod Marsh
  • 2006: Monty Noble and Bob Simpson
  • 2007: Charles Macartney and Richie Benaud
  • 2008: George Giffen and Ian Healy
  • 2009: Steve Waugh
  • 2010: Bill Lawry and Graham McKenzie
  • 2011: Mark Taylor and Doug Walters
    2012: Shane Warne
  • 2013: Charlie Turner and Glenn McGrath
  • 2014: Mark Waugh and Belinda Clark
  • 2015: Adam Gilchrist and Jack Ryder
  • 2016: Jeff Thomson and Wally Grout
  • 2017: David Boon, Matthew Hayden and Betty Wilson
  • 2018: Norm O’Neill, Ricky Ponting and Karen Rolton
  • 2019: Cathryn Fitzpatrick, Dean Jones and Billy Murdoch
  • 2020: Sharon Tredrea and Craig McDermott
  • 2021: Johnny Mullagh, Merv Hughes and Lisa Sthalekar
  • 2022: Justin Langer and Raelee Thompson
  • 2023: Marg Jennings and Ian Redpath
  • 2024: Michael Hussey and Lyn Larsen
  • 2025: Michael Clarke, Christina Matthews and Michael Bevan

Who was the most accurate Aussie bowler?

Glenn McGrath
Glenn McGrath has had a long legacy in cricket. (Credit: Getty)
Advertisement

Glenn McGrath is considered Australia’s most accurate bowler, known for his fast-medium technique with his right arm.

Up until December 19, he was Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, before he was surpassed by Nathan Lyon, who achieved 564 wickets at 30.06.

Before this, McGrath had a record of 563 at 21.64.

He also co-founded the McGrath Foundation with his then-wife Jane McGrath, after her experience with breast cancer. Sadly, she passed away in 2008.

Advertisement

Who is the greatest Australian bowler of all time?

Shane Warne
Late cricketer Shane Warne holds Australia’s highest wicket record. (Credit: Getty)

Many cricketers are considered legendary bowlers, but if we are looking at the stats, Shane Warne is Australia’s greatest bowler.

Throughout his career, the late sportsman racked up 708 wickets with a 25.41 rating.

In a piece for GQ Australia, The 100 Greatest Cricketers author Geoff Armstrong said he revived “spin bowling”. He is also known for his Ball of the Century, which he bowled in the Ashes against England in 1993.

Advertisement

“The delivery drifted significantly when he released it, pitching well outside leg stump, before sharply spinning past the front of the bat, clipping the top of Off Stump,” he wrote at the time.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Journalist Briannah Devlin Digital Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement