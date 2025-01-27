Phoebe Litchfield: From sibling rivalry to cricket’s queen

A t just 21 years old, Phoebe Litchfield already has quite a reputation in the world of cricket. She was the second-youngest Australian to score a one-day international century at 20, and made her Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) debut for Sydney Thunder when she was still a teenager.

Advertisement

But for Phoebe, who plays for Australia and captains the Sydney Thunder in the WBBL, cricket started as little more than a sibling rivalry.

“I’m very competitive,” she tells New Idea. “So I was trying to beat my brother in the backyard.”

This, combined with watching cricket on TV and aspiring to be like superstars Adam Gilchrist and Ellyse Perry, soon set Phoebe on the path to greatness.

Phoebe is one of Australian cricket’s rising stars. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Part of a team

Among the other sports Phoebe played growing up, including hockey, tennis and athletics, she joined a school cricket team in her country town of Orange, NSW.

“I was the only girl in my team. So there were a lot of funny jokes about not wearing a box, and, you know, things like that,” she shares.

And while Phoebe admits knowing not every girl feels welcome to all-male teams, she had a good experience.

“I kind of pretended like I was a boy at that age. So I felt really welcomed, which is nice,” Phoebe recalls.

Advertisement

Phoebe Litchfield with a young fan at the Women’s T20 International series between Australia and South Africa in Canberra (Credit: Getty)

Change makers

Country communities really set the bar for support, according to Phoebe.

“I think it’s a real team effort to get kids with talent through those pathways,” she tells us.

“You see who’s running the canteen, who’s doing the drinks on Sunday. It’s all a team effort to produce good talent. I think it makes a massive difference to have a good community.”

Advertisement

At just 21, Phoebe represents Australia in all three formats of the game. (Credit: Getty)

Phoebe felt fortunate to be welcomed into her all-boys team in Orange, and says it’s the little things that can make a difference.

“Where to get dressed, you know, things like that,” she says. “You probably don’t think of it, but it makes a massive difference if they’re not feeling comfortable.

Even the uniform, if it’s not fitting you right.”

Advertisement

Community sport started what continues to be a successful professional sporting career for Phoebe, and she hopes that can continue for other young girls – especially “commitment to supporting girls

in cricket”.

She is also proud to back Cricket Australia’s new gender equality campaign with UNICEF Australia. The initiative aims to give girls around the world a chance to play, learn and lead with confidence and without limits.

To find out more and support the campaign, visit unicef.org/donate/cricket