Bondi Junction stabbing hero Amy Scott reveals rare cancer diagnosis as $143K is raised for her

Trigger warning: This article mentions the Bondi Junction massacre and Bondi attack. If you’re struggling, know that help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.

Advertisement

NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott, who confronted and shot the attacker in Bondi Junction, has been diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of breast cancer.

She was deemed a hero for ending the Westfield Bondi Junction massacre on April 3, 2024, where six people died. That same year, she was awarded the Commissioner’s Valour Award.

Now, the NSW Police’s charity, NSW Police Legacy, has shared the devastating news about her health, alongside a fundraiser with a $25,000 goal.

Amy Scott has been diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of cancer (Credit: NSW Legacy)

Advertisement

“Beyond her dedicated service to the community, Amy is a devoted wife, a loving mother of two young boys, and has a family who depend on her and walk this journey beside her every day,” the January 12 post read.

“Amy is widely known as selfless, compassionate, and one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She is every bit the remarkable human you would think. She is fiercely independent and the first to champion others.”

The organisation said that “she is so much more than her diagnosis, she is so much more than ‘the hero of Bondi Junction’”.

Advertisement

“She is fiercely independent and the first to champion others. Whilst she is being well supported by her family, friends and colleagues, Amy has a long uphill battle ahead to beat this insidious disease,” the organisation continued.

At the time of publication, $143,667 had been raised.

NSW Premier, Chris Minns, shared his support, revealing he spoke to Amy just weeks before her cancer news was made public.

“She is a genuine, bona fide Australian hero and someone we owe a huge debt of gratitude to, not just because of her heroic actions in Bondi Junction of a couple of years ago, but also she’s been an inspiration to the exact same officers that attended the [Bondi Beach] terrorism event on the 14th of December,” he shared.

Advertisement

“If anyone deserves a break, it’s Amy, and we just wish her the very best. She’s an absolute champion.”

If you’re struggling, know that help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.