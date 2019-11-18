"Are the pair still in touch?" Supplied

“She wrote something like: ‘Hey you please call me, we need to chat. I don’t want to speak over text’.”

Ciarran was apparently ‘flattered’ by Angie’s message but decided not to call.

“He discussed it with the boys because he wasn’t sure what to do,” the insider added. “He wanted to speak to her, but he’s loyal and didn’t want to disrespect anyone.”

Despite picking Carlin at the end, producers begged Ciarran to come back.

Another source adds Angie was so devastated when Ciarran left she “begged” for his return. “Producers were calling Ciarran as late as the finale to come back,” another source reveals. “If he did return, he would have won.”

Ciarran's shock exit from The Bachelorette was due to his nan passing.

The beloved Brit was notified with the sad news by his dad. It’s believed his dad wasn’t able to contact him at the time of his nan’s passing – as he’d lost Ten’s details.

Ciarran realised he couldn't do the show.

The 25-year-old missed her funeral. Ciaran's nan’s passing is said to be a complete shock to the family.

New Idea insiders tell us that he didn’t want to leave, so he tried to stay for a week. But his heart just wasn’t in it anymore and “he was over the whole thing.”

Understandably, Ciarran was “super depressed, not himself.”

The larrikin couldn’t stop thinking about his nan and just didn’t want to be in the competition.

He ultimately left for the UK to see his family. Despite both Angie and production wanting Ciarran to return, the Brit decided it was best he closed his Bachelorette chapter.

