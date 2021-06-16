We can't imagine the show without her! Instagram

After her breakout role on Heartbreak High when Ada was just a teen herself, she landed a role on Home And Away. Despite over two decades in the industry the mother of one revealed she still suffers from “imposter syndrome”, which is likely the reason she’s not completely committed to acting.

“I just feel like it's something that I've done naturally, but I haven't trained for it, and someone's going to realise that I'm not that great.”

Between her stints on Heartbreak High and Home And Away, Ada says she went back to study, wanting a more “stable” career. She cites that same reason for her uncertainty over a future on screen.

Fear not Summer bay fans, Ada also revealed she’s just renewed her contract with the show, so she’s not going anywhere any time soon.

If the show were to end (heaven forbid) Ada’s unsure if she would go on to find work on another series.

"I love television, and I love stability. And it's afforded me a great life. It's meant that I have been here, in this country, and at home as much as I can with Johnas," she said.

"I just think, for me, it'd be too hard hustling all the time for different roles and being out of work. And I don't love acting that much; I love working.”

