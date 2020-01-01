Zara and Mike Tindall have welcomed the New Year in style alongside Rebel Wilson and a host of other A-listers at a lavish bash in Sydney. Getty

“What a fun gang to celebrate with and thanks to our gorgeous hostess Heloise for throwing an amazing bash with clearly the BEST views.”

The Pitch Perfect star also shared a video of a dance-off between herself and Mike to her Instagram Story, which showed the pair dancing to the tunes of Dolly Parton’s hit 9 to 5.

A follow-up video also showed Rebel and Ignacio rocking it out on the dance floor to the sounds of Tina Turner’s classic Proud Mary.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Rebel shared a snap of herself and the Queen’s granddaughter, 38, and the former England rugby player, 41, at the luxe affair. Instagram

Zara and Mike are in Australia for the Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival and Raceday, which is set to take place this month.

This is the first time the royal couple have travelled as a family of four to Australia with Mike saying it’s a welcome change from the cold.

Speaking to The Australian Women's Weekly, Mike previously said: “Early January is bleak over here [in Gloucestershire, England] so it's nice to be able to go and have a bit of sun.

Zara and Mike also partied with British TV actress Carly Steel and professional polo payer Ignacio Figueras. Getty

“I love the lifestyle of Australia and the ability to get up early, go on the beach - especially for the kids.

“I just think the people over in Australia are so laid-back and they have good banter. No one's worried about talking to each other. It's not a rushed lifestyle. I think it's a great place and we enjoy it so much,” he added.

The royal daughter of Princess Anne and her former rugby playing husband share daughters Mia, 5, and one-year-old Lena.