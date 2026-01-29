Jessica Mulroney’s ex-husband shares unexpected update about her friendship with Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney’s estranged husband, Ben, has shared a surprising update about the state of her friendship with Meghan Markle.

The 49-year-old, who had been married to Jessica for 16 years, was asked about their friendship on the “Can’t Be Censored” Podcast.

Meghan met the stylist in 2011, while she was filming Suits, and their bond strengthened over the years.

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle were once inseparable. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Jessica still friends with Meghan?

“There’s so much interest in that period, that friendship, all that stuff,” he explained.

“It’s Jess’ story to tell. I wouldn’t speak for her, so if she ever wants to talk about it, but from what I understand, they are on positive terms.”

The unexpected update follows rumours that Jessica was going to release a memoir with her perspective about her relationship with the Duchess of Sussex, which she has denied.

“Absolutely not,” she told the Daily Mail, firmly shutting down the speculation.

In September 2025, The Mirror claimed that she could have secured a lucrative book deal.

“Jessica’s explosive story is the one publishers want to get their hands on. She could command up to a seven-figure dollar sum depending on what she is prepared to say,” the source alleged.

“There’s huge interest in Jessica’s perspective and her time in the royal spotlight when friends with Meghan. People would rush to buy Jessica’s book to know what really happened between them. Hers is the real story royal watchers want to read and are asking for.”

Their friendhsip allegedly soured in 2020. (Credit: Nine)

Why did Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney fall out?

The pair were very close, with Jessica’s children, Brian, John, and Ivy, even being the page boys and a bridesmaid, respectively, at Meghan’s 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

However, fractures allegedly formed between the friends after Jessica was axed from TV gigs following a white privilege row with blogger, Sasha Exeter.

Two years after Harry and Meghan’s wedding, there were reports that the BFFs were no longer speaking after Meghan had ended their friendship.

She was reportedly ‘mortified’ before Page Six broke the news that Meghan and Jessica’s friendship was already on the rocks, as Meghan thought Jessica was “benefitting” from her position as a royal.

It came after a public scandal, which saw Jessica accused of “white privilege” by black social media influencer, Sasha Exeter.

They then became embroiled in a dispute over Jessica’s support of anti-racism protests sweeping the United States at the time.

“What happened next was a series of very problematic behaviour and antics that ultimately resulted in [Jessica] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday,” Sasha claimed at the time.

In 2020 their friendship took a turn after influencer Sasha Exeter accused Jessica of “textbook white privilege”. (Credit: Getty)

“Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist, but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the colour of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing.”

Sasha also shared her disappointment over Jessica not using her platform to support Black Lives Matter.

The blogger said it was surprising given her friendship with “one of the most famous black women in the world”, referencing the now-Duchess of Sussex.

In 2022, Jessica posted a cryptic quote on social media just days before Volume two of the controversial Netflix show Harry & Meghan was released.

The message was initially shared on Hamptons interior designer Tom Samet’s account, which was reshared on Jessica’s Instagram stories with the quote, “Best thing I ever did was learn how to move without the crowd”.

The post comes after fans wondered why Jessica Mulroney hadn’t been featured in the Netflix documentary.

Fans were quick to pick up on Jess’ name mentioned when Meghan was reflecting on Harry’s proposal.

“Oh, my God, Jess, it’s happening, he told me not to peek,” Meghan said in a video recording.

Fans assumed that the BFFs hadn’t made up for their falling out in 2020 since Jessica was nowhere to be seen in the documentary.

“Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?”, a source told Page Six at the time.

