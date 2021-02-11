They're switching families and playing by another's rules. Channel Seven

In a video uploaded to their Instagram account, Channel Seven teased the first two wives who will be switching lifestyles. And, surprise surprise, they could not be more different.

"SNEAK PEEK: Before they swap lives for a week, two wives who are worlds apart check out their new homes..." the video was captioned. "And it's NOTHING they could've expected."

"City slicker" mum of six Tenille who is used to pristine walls is forced to switch with "free-range" mum Angeline who lives and travels around on a bus with her husband and eight kids.

In the brand-new first look, the two women were shocked to enter their new abodes.

In the brand-new sneak peek, city-slicker mum Tenille was stunned by Angeline's living arrangements. Channel Seven

"They don't live on a bus, do they?" Tenielle asks in the exclusive sneak peak.

"It's just quite flash," Angeline says as she enters Tenille's pristine home, "I'm scared of touching the walls in case I put a dirty finger mark anywhere."

One of the first fans to comment on the sneak peek was none other than My Kitchen Rules star and radio host Ash Pollard, who was stunned by what she saw.

Angeline was as equally shocked by Tenielle's household. Channel Seven

"That’s a stitch-up!" she wrote. "Poor Tenille!"

Another user commented on the footage, penning: "Well, now she will see how the other half lives."

They certainly will. Wife Swap Australia premieres tonight on Channel Seven at 8.30pm. Have the popcorn ready - but you'll probably only need the edge of your seat.