Footage has resurfaced.

Another insider told the publication that he only worked at Throb for a few months and performed as a dancer at other venues across the Northern Territory.



In fact, the blond Adonis was said to be "very well known" in Darwin and "a really nice guy."



In another lewd incident, Ciarran made a racy comment about Angie Kent in the premiere episode.



He made an obscene comment – apparently inadvertently - about the Gogglebox star while discussing his beauty regime.





Ciarran snorts an unkown powder from a man's backside.

After his meeting with Angie on the red carpet, Ciarran was raving about her looks.



"Angie's definitely my kind of woman. Looks like she looks after herself as well, so I like it. I hope Angie's up for a mani/pedi date or a day spa," the UK-native said, before making a very awkward comment.



"Hopefully, I can give her a facial myself," Ciarran said, before covering his mouth in shock as he realised what he had insinuated.



"Oh. Wait, no, no, not like that. One of my... you know, my beauty regime facial, that's what I meant. You know what I'm talking about. That come out wrong," he spluttered.





Ciarran (pictured with Kiki Morris) has been causing controversy in Paradise. Channel Ten

Meanwhile, Ciarran has been causing controversy for a different reason this year as he returned to screens on Bachelor in Paradise.

When his ex Renee Barrett appeared on the island, he was forced to admit they split because he had been unfaithful.

He later came under fire after becoming enraged when co-star Matt Whaytt took Renee on a date without asking him first.

Fans accused him of having double standards as Ciarran had already had multiple flings with other women in Paradise despite Renee being there.