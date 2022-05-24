Vegemite Baked Beans are officially here. Supplied

SPC Marketing Manager George Dimkin said: “Teaming up with Vegemite to create the most Australian canned product out there is an exciting milestone in SPC’s long and proud Aussie heritage.”

“We’re expanding the variety of baked beans available which is sure to give Aussies a reason to fall in love with baked beans all over again,” George added.

“Whilst we’re drawing upon the iconic taste of Vegemite, that classic rich SPC flavour stays true blue, all the way through, creating the ideal Aussie combination which can be enjoyed at breakfast, lunch and tea.”

Would you try it? Supplied

Jacqui Roth, Vegemite Marketing Manager said: “We know that Aussies love eating Vegemite with baked beans on toast, so it was a no brainer to partner with SPC on this exciting new product.

“Now Aussies can get their much-loved Vegemite baked beans hit in a convenient can. Just heat them up and eat for the perfect wholesome snack. We can’t wait to see how Aussies respond to this flavour match made in heaven.”

The ultimate Aussie mashup has started to drop on supermarket shelves across the nation and can be picked up for about $1.70 a can, or $5 for a four-pack.