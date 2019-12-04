RELATED: Another MAJOR chain store set to close

Malls Retailers VS Outlet Stores

Factory outlets give manufacturers the chance to sell excess inventory and older designs for up to half the price. You won’t find the same brand new arrivals from mall branches, but that doesn’t take away from the appeal of a cheap thrill!

Check out online retailers that offer to ship nationwide, and do your research by checking out reviews on Yelp and Reddit before making a purchase. It also helps to compare deals and vendors, since most outlet stores offer daily or weekly sales. We guarantee you’ll get your money’s worth every time!

The Best Outlet Stores in Sydney

At this point you’re probably wondering: “where are the best outlet stores near me?”. Well, if you’re a Sydney-sider, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for! Let’s go through the top 10 outlet shops in Sydney.

5. Alexandria Factory Outlets

You’ll find lots of outlet stores along the streets of Alexandria! The area is lined with clothing stores like Puma, New Balance, and Bendon, along with Aussie brands Seafolly and Oxford. Don’t miss out on the furniture warehouses like Forty Winks and Yardware!

Location: McEvoy St, Botany St, McEvoy St, and O’Riordan St, Alexandria

Store Hours: 9:00am to 5:30pm

Discount: Up to 60% off

More Info: hussh.com.au

4. Market City

In the heart of Chinatown, Market City is famous for its large food court and nearby Asian markets! The three-level shopping centre has authentic retailers like Cotton On Kids, Giordano, Converse, Skechers, Uniqlo, and Bonds. When you get tired of shopping, you can relax by booking appointments at their beauty salons or spas.

Location: Market City Centre, Level 3, Market City, 9-13 Hay Street, Haymarket

Store Hours: 10:00am to 7:00pm

Discount: Up to 70% off

More Info: marketcity.com.au

3. Fashion Spree

Fashion Spree is the freshest outlet store in town! Here, you can find Sheridan, Adidas, Politix, Connor, City Chic, and Bed Bath n’ table. This is the most family-friendly mall, with kiddie corners and play places to make sure your little ones never get bored while you’re getting some retail therapy. They’ve got a lounge where you can take breaks in between shopping, complete with beanbags, TVs, arcade games, and a foosball table!

Location: 5 Viscount Place, Liverpool

Store Hours: 10:00am to 6:00pm

Discount: Up to 50% off

More Info: fashionspree.com.au

2. Birkenhead Point

By the riverside, Birkenhead Point Centre is one of the largest outlet shops in Sydney with over 140 premium brands and counting. Although the Reebok outlet recently closed, you can still get lots of special offers at Puma, Gucci, Adidas, Nike, RM Williams, Bond’s, Ecco and Shoe Warehouse. As an added bonus, you get free Wi-Fi and a lovely view of the Sydney harbour at their Marina lounge!

Location: 19 Roseby Street, Drummoyne

Store Hours: 9:00am to 6:00pm

Discount: Up to 40% off

More Info: birkenheadpoint.com.au

1. DFO

DFO stands for Direct Factory Outlets and it’s currently the number one choice for shoppers in Australia! They have a combination of local and international brands, sports stores, an electronics section, and a food court full of dining options. It has huge furniture shops like Woodbury House and Oz Design for your home essentials. To top it off, you can get slashed prices on high-end fashion labels like Hugo Boss, RM Williams, Puma, Burberry, Swarovski, Wittner, Oroton, and Nike.

Location: 3-5 Underwood Road, Homebush

Store Hours: 10:00am to 6:00pm

Discount: Up to 70% off

More Info: dfo.com.au

The Best Bargains

Who says money can’t buy happiness? Now that you know the best factory outlets in Sydney, you can shop ‘til you drop!

