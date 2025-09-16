7 linen pants that’ll have you breezing through summer

When it comes to creating a capsule summer wardrobe, you really can’t go wrong with linen. It’s breathable, lightweight and comfy to wear on those hot humid days.
While we love a breezy linen dress or a classic button-up shirt, a versatile pair of linen pants are an essential part of any summer wardrobe.
Whether wearing with a vest for an office ready fit, or on the hunt for a casual pair of pants to pair with a t-shirt, we’ve rounded up the best linen pants to see you through summer.
The best linen pants for summer 2025
01
Target European Linen Wide Leg Pants – Pretty Pink
$50 at Target
Pretty in pink! These relaxed pants feature a wide leg cut and elastic waistband for ultimate comfort.
Key Features:
- Side seam pockets
- 100% European Linen
- Straight cuffed hemline
- Elastic waistband with drawstring
- Lightweight and breathable design
02
H&M Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants – Light Greige
$59.99 at H&M
Ideal for a comfy office look, pair these neutral pants with a matching vest for a polished fit.
Key Features:
- Linen viscose blend
- High waist, loose fit design
- Diagonal side pockets
- Zip fly with concealed hook and bar fastener
03
Seed Heritage Core Linen Casual Tie Pant- Twilight Blue
$139.95 at The Iconic
This chic shade of blue will fit in seamlessly with your summer wardrobe. Style with a top in a matching hue or pair with white, cream or brown.
Key Features:
- 100% Linen
- Wide leg design with pockets
- Elasticated waistband with tie detail
- Pockets
04
&me Women’s Linen Blend Pants – Marsala & White
$20 at Big W
Whether lounging around at home or chilling by the beach, these breezy bottoms are a sunny day essential.
Key Features:
- Linen viscose blend
- Elastic drawstring
- Side pockets
- Wide-leg cropped cut
05
Aere Marleigh Linen Relaxed Pants- Black
$110 at The Iconic
Every wardrobe needs a pair of comfy black pants, and these versatile linen bottoms will pair perfectly with almost any other item.
Key Features:
- 100% Linen
- High rise design with drawstring fastening
- Side pockets
06
Forever New Posey Linen Wide Leg Pant- Blue Set
$129.99 at Forever New
For a splash of colour, we’re loving this stylish shade of blue that can be worn to any summer occasion or work.
Key Features:
- 100% Linen
- High-rise waist with zip front and hook fastening
- Front centre pleat
- Tailored fit
- Functional front pockets
07
Cotton On Haven Wide Leg Pant- Surf Flower Print
$39.99 (usually $49.99) at Cotton On
Comfy meets chic with these trendy pants. The tropical floral print has us dreaming of a beachside getaway!
Key Features:
- Linen blend fabric
- Relaxed, wide leg silhouette
- Side pockets
- Elastic waistband with self drawcord