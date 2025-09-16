  •  
7 linen pants that’ll have you breezing through summer

Staying cool has never looked so chic!
stephanie de nobile
models wearing linen pants
When it comes to creating a capsule summer wardrobe, you really can’t go wrong with linen. It’s breathable, lightweight and comfy to wear on those hot humid days.

While we love a breezy linen dress or a classic button-up shirt, a versatile pair of linen pants are an essential part of any summer wardrobe.

Whether wearing with a vest for an office ready fit, or on the hunt for a casual pair of pants to pair with a t-shirt, we’ve rounded up the best linen pants to see you through summer.

The best linen pants for summer 2025

target pink linen set
(Credit: Target)

01

Target European Linen Wide Leg Pants – Pretty Pink

$50 at Target

Pretty in pink! These relaxed pants feature a wide leg cut and elastic waistband for ultimate comfort.

Key Features:

  • Side seam pockets
  • 100% European Linen
  • Straight cuffed hemline
  • Elastic waistband with drawstring
  • Lightweight and breathable design
H&M cream linen vest and pants
(Credit: H&M )

02

H&M Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants – Light Greige

$59.99 at H&M

Ideal for a comfy office look, pair these neutral pants with a matching vest for a polished fit.

Key Features:

  • Linen viscose blend
  • High waist, loose fit design
  • Diagonal side pockets
  • Zip fly with concealed hook and bar fastener
seed heritage blue linen set
(Credit: Seed Heritage )

03

Seed Heritage Core Linen Casual Tie Pant- Twilight Blue

$139.95 at The Iconic

This chic shade of blue will fit in seamlessly with your summer wardrobe. Style with a top in a matching hue or pair with white, cream or brown.

Key Features:

  • 100% Linen
  • Wide leg design with pockets
  • Elasticated waistband with tie detail
  • Pockets
big w cream stripe linen pants
(Credit: Big W )

04

&me Women’s Linen Blend Pants – Marsala & White

$20 at Big W

Whether lounging around at home or chilling by the beach, these breezy bottoms are a sunny day essential.

Key Features:

  • Linen viscose blend
  • Elastic drawstring
  • Side pockets
  • Wide-leg cropped cut
aere black linen pants
(Credit: The Iconic )

05

Aere Marleigh Linen Relaxed Pants- Black

$110 at The Iconic

Every wardrobe needs a pair of comfy black pants, and these versatile linen bottoms will pair perfectly with almost any other item.

Key Features:

  • 100% Linen
  • High rise design with drawstring fastening
  • Side pockets
forever new light blue linen set
(Credit: Forever New) (Credit: Forever New )

06

Forever New Posey Linen Wide Leg Pant- Blue Set

$129.99 at Forever New

For a splash of colour, we’re loving this stylish shade of blue that can be worn to any summer occasion or work.

Key Features:

  • 100% Linen
  • High-rise waist with zip front and hook fastening
  • Front centre pleat
  • Tailored fit
  • Functional front pockets
cotton on cream linen pantds with floral print
(Credit: Cotton On )

07

Cotton On Haven Wide Leg Pant- Surf Flower Print

$39.99 (usually $49.99) at Cotton On

Comfy meets chic with these trendy pants. The tropical floral print has us dreaming of a beachside getaway!

Key Features:

  • Linen blend fabric
  • Relaxed, wide leg silhouette
  • Side pockets
  • Elastic waistband with self drawcord
stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

