7 linen pants that’ll have you breezing through summer

When it comes to creating a capsule summer wardrobe, you really can’t go wrong with linen. It’s breathable, lightweight and comfy to wear on those hot humid days.

While we love a breezy linen dress or a classic button-up shirt, a versatile pair of linen pants are an essential part of any summer wardrobe.

Whether wearing with a vest for an office ready fit, or on the hunt for a casual pair of pants to pair with a t-shirt, we’ve rounded up the best linen pants to see you through summer.

The best linen pants for summer 2025

(Credit: Target) 01 Target European Linen Wide Leg Pants – Pretty Pink $50 at Target Pretty in pink! These relaxed pants feature a wide leg cut and elastic waistband for ultimate comfort. Key Features: Side seam pockets

100% European Linen

Straight cuffed hemline

Elastic waistband with drawstring

Lightweight and breathable design Shop Now

(Credit: H&M ) 02 H&M Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants – Light Greige $59.99 at H&M Ideal for a comfy office look, pair these neutral pants with a matching vest for a polished fit. Key Features: Linen viscose blend

High waist, loose fit design

Diagonal side pockets

Zip fly with concealed hook and bar fastener Shop Now

(Credit: Seed Heritage ) 03 Seed Heritage Core Linen Casual Tie Pant- Twilight Blue $139.95 at The Iconic This chic shade of blue will fit in seamlessly with your summer wardrobe. Style with a top in a matching hue or pair with white, cream or brown. Key Features: 100% Linen

Wide leg design with pockets

Elasticated waistband with tie detail

Pockets Shop Now

(Credit: Big W ) 04 &me Women’s Linen Blend Pants – Marsala & White $20 at Big W Whether lounging around at home or chilling by the beach, these breezy bottoms are a sunny day essential. Key Features: Linen viscose blend

Elastic drawstring

Side pockets

Wide-leg cropped cut Shop Now

(Credit: The Iconic ) 05 Aere Marleigh Linen Relaxed Pants- Black $110 at The Iconic Every wardrobe needs a pair of comfy black pants, and these versatile linen bottoms will pair perfectly with almost any other item. Key Features: 100% Linen

High rise design with drawstring fastening

Side pockets Shop Now

(Credit: Forever New) (Credit: Forever New ) 06 Forever New Posey Linen Wide Leg Pant- Blue Set $129.99 at Forever New For a splash of colour, we’re loving this stylish shade of blue that can be worn to any summer occasion or work. Key Features: 100% Linen

High-rise waist with zip front and hook fastening

Front centre pleat

Tailored fit

Functional front pockets Shop Now