Angie Kent and Timm Hanly are at each other's throats after a vicious war of words.

"She slid into my DMs ­(direct messages on social media) but I just said, 'look I don't think we are going to be friends'," Timm said, revealing his brutal response.

"She said she hoped we might be friends and s**t after her and Carlin broke up. I was just like, whatever, relax love."

Ouch!

Timm revealed Angie slid into his Instagram DMs asking to be friends.

Yesterday, Angie slammed both Timm and his mate Ciarran Stott in an Instagram comment, saying she wished she had sent both men home sooner during her Bachelorette season.

Responding to a meme mocking Ciarran that was posted on fan account Bachie Funny, Angie wrote: "Sorry Straya! If I knew sooner I would've sent him and his hype man home second episode when I sent old mate politician home, because NO ONE f**ks with my sisterhood."

In this new interview, Timm also confirmed for the first time his relationship with his on-and-off-again girlfriend of seven years, Briana De La Motte.

Timm says the couple got together "a couple of months ago", well after filming on Bachelor in Paradise wrapped.

Timm was left broken hearted on The Bachelorette when he was dumped by Angie.

The pair broke up six months before he starred on Angie's season of The Bachelorette last year.

"Timing wasn't right in the past. I have had some serious reflection and self-evaluation after both the shows and what I want and I realised I was still in love with her," he said.

"I am in a really good place. I found love."

Timm also elaborated on his breakup with BIP star Brittany Hockley, after Britt revealed Timm brutally ghosted her when the pair returned to reality, after leaving Paradise together as a couple.

"It didn't last long when we got out," he said.

Timm insisted he did have feelings for Brittany Hockley (pictured) in Paradise but it didn't last long once they left.

"In there, everything was 100 per cent real but then I realised when we got out that it was a little bubble that we were in. Britt was a safe place for me in there.

"I did have feelings for her. With all of the anxiety, I think all of my emotions went into looking after myself. We are not really friends now."

Rumours have been swirling that Timm's hard partying ways were behind the split - and Timm admitted he acted like an "absolute goose" and "in a dark place", but is now trying to stay sober and move forward.

