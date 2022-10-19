The charges follow an ongoing pattern of erratic behavior, Miller also becoming involved with the Vermont child services department, which is still reportedly searching for a mother and three children who were previously living at Miller’s farm in the state.

In a recent remote court hearing, The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor was told to stay away from the landlord of the property he has been accused of breaking into, as well as being ordered to keep a distance from another Vermont resident, Aiden Early.

Ezra Miller mugshot from March 28, 2022 Hawaii arrest. Getty

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was also arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii earlier this year and accused of grooming a teenage fan, hiding from the police and mocking authorities on Instagram when they were unable to locate them and place them under arrest.

“You cannot touch me, I am in another universe,” read one (now deleted) meme posted by Miller.

The Flash actor has certainly seen better days. Getty

According to Miller, his questionable behavior could be attributed to a variety of “complex mental health issues”.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” Miller told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

Pending jail time is not the only thing up in the air for Miller who is the leading actor in the upcoming DC superhero movie The Flash which was due for release June 23, 2023.

Warner Bros has yet to confirm whether the film will be shelved entirely, or if new footage will be shot to replace Miller as the titular star. If shelved, Warnes Bros are expected to lose $200 million, an outcome the production company surely would want to avoid.