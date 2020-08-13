Bella Varelis (pictured) seemingly made a great first impression with Locky Gilbert, when the two were introduced on the premiere episode of The Bachelor this week. Ten

Bella and Dean, who were hanging out with New Zealand Bachelorette Lily McManus at the time, later shared similar snaps of the day to their individual Instagram accounts.

Lily, who was previously linked to Dean, later commented on Bella’s snap, writing: “Did Deanie babes help with this one?” which hinted they were no longer romantically involved.

Wasting no time to elaborate, Bella replied: “He had some contribution, I did most of the hard work.”

Bella is no stranger to Locky (pictured), with the brunette beauty having previously dated one of his mates, Dean Michael Unglert, from the U.S. version of The Bachelorette.

As for the Locky-Dean connection, the pair first met when the American hunk visited Bali in July 2018, to undertake an island exploration with Locky’s company Four Elements Adventure.

The pair have reportedly kept in contact since their first meeting, with Dean recently commenting on one of Locky’s Instagram posts about him being the current Bachelor.

“Lookin like a whole damn meal,” Dean commented under the post ahead of the show’s premiere.

Acknowledging his buddy, Locky quickly replied: Cheers legend”.

Bella (right) was romantically linked to Dean (left) back in January 2019, when the pair shared a loved up selfie of themselves cosying up at the beach.

While it remains unclear just how well Locky knows Bella, the brunette beauty has a long history of being affiliated with the reality dating show.

For one thing, the 25-year-old previously dated Sam Johnston, who appeared on Georgia Love’s season of The Bachelorette Australia in 2016.

The former lovebirds apparently dated prior to his time on the show and then hooked up again afterwards - in true Bachelor and Bachelorette form.

Adding another layer to Bella's (far right) seemingly endless Bachie past is the fact that she is good mates with Laura Byrne (second from left), who won Matty J's season of The Bachelor in 2017.

She has also hung out with Locky's ex flame Brooke Jowett, with the girls meeting at a Sydney fitness event in November 2017.

Lastly, Bella appears to be pals with Courtney Dober, from Georgia Love’s season of The Bachelorette, who helped her celebrate her 25th birthday bash in December.