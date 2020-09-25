Bella Varelis was left heartbroken in The Bachelor finale after Locky Gilbert told her he wasn't choosing her. Network Ten

Bella's final scenes were tough to watch to say the least.

Locky, who had told her he was well and truly falling in love with her literally broke down as she approached him.

"When I told you I love you, like, I meant every single word," Locky began.

"But... I have fallen in love with two girls. And I know you don't, like, sort of see where your future is at the moment. I think I need just a little bit of certainty. I just don't know if I can see us working," he finished.

Locky broke down as he dumped Bella. Network Ten

Bella's stunned reaction was enough for the entire country's hearts to break along with her.

"I just don't get it. Yesterday, you told me you were in love with me," she said.

She continued: "I said to you, as long as we're together, that's all that matters. We can nail out the details.

Locky replied: "I know. But, like, I needed a little bit more."

Bella's final words dropped like a tonne of bricks: "...Can I leave? I'm going."

"I gave it my all, I was true to myself and I wore my heart on my sleeve." Network Ten

Weeks after the finale was filmed, the stunning 25-year-old has had a bit of time to process what happened.

And as the finale aired this evening, she put her thoughts into words: "I'm not entirely sure where to even start... When Locky told me he loved me and couldn't wait to make me happy for the rest of my life, I believed him and trusted him whole heartedly," she wrote on Instagram.

"We connected on so many levels right from the beginning, some you saw, but most you didn't. Having three months outside of filming completely changed the aspect of the show, it brought normality to the connection and we grew into what felt like a real relationship."

Locky chose Irena Srbinovska over Bella. Network Ten

She added that while she was hurt in the end, she felt proud of herself for pushing through.

"I gave it my all, I was true to myself and I wore my heart on my sleeve. Whilst it's not my fairytale ending, the laughs and the memories will last a lifetime."

She thanked all the people who had supported her through the process before adding a final note for the future: "I'm a firm believer that things happen for a reason and now was not my time, I'll never stop being a hopeless romantic and I'm sure my happily ever after is still out there.

"Hopefully I don't need to kiss too many more frogs," she comically quipped.

Fans quickly took to Bella's post to share their love for her.

"Sending so much love queen," wrote one.

Another added: "His loss."

One fan wrote: "Love you so much!!! my favourite!!!! (you dodged a bullet!!) best of luck in the future!!"

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love