Cowboys Brendon and Jackson (pictured) are currently the odds-on favourites to win The Amazing Race. Network Ten

Victorian siblings Skye-Blue and Jake are considered the next most likely to win the show, which is hosted by Beau Ryan. Their odds on Sportsbet are sitting at $3.50, while TAB have them at $9.

Trailing behind them in the odds are NSW’s Jaskirat and Anurag on Sportsbet with odds of $7.50 while on TAB, The Amazing Race contestants with the third best odds are WA’s Dwes and Katherine with odds of $15. But since they've already been eliminated it's not looking good for them!

Pictured from left: Skye-Blue and Jake, Jaskirat and Anurag and Dwes and Katherine are trailing close behind in the odds. Network Ten

This year The Amazing Race sees the teams race around Australia – rather than the entire world – after the global pandemic derailed the show’s ability to travel.

Speaking to New Idea last month, host Beau promised the race Down Under made the show even more entertaining.

“It’s faster, longer and harder! Conditions in our country are brutal, and at times it got the better of some of our team members, who undervalued how good air conditioning is,” he said.

And while his job on the show means a lot of travelling, Beau also recently had his own Amazing Race-style adventure with his wife Kara and their two kids Remi, seven and Jesse, three.

“We started in Ulladulla, then went to Terrigal, Nambucca Heads, Grafton and Yamba,” Beau spilled.

“We tried all the coffee and seafood, in that order. We found a few jump rocks and secret spots along the way. It was good to get the kids out of the house and into the outdoors. The only problem is now my son wants us to build a jump rock at home in our pool!”