As the winter chill hovers and the COVID pandemic continues to spread in parts of the nation, staying in is a wise option.

If you needed one more reason to stay home (and stay safe) next month, Stan has it for you.

Luckily for us, streaming service Stan has a huge line up of new releases coming to the site in August.

Reality TV tragics will be delighted to dive in to new seasons of Ex On The Beach and Ex On The Beach US.

If the sunny seaside scenes aren’t what you’re after, Stan is blessing us with the equally pleasing-on-the-eye flick, Magic Mike.

Chasing your next TV obsession for optimal binging? New episodes of Yellowstone will continue to drop as well as new drama P-Valley which centres on a mysterious strip club in Mississippi.

See the full list of releases, below.